It used to be that voters had one day – 15 hours, in all – to perform their most sacred of duties related to our government: cast their ballots. Now, that fence has been removed.
We are no longer constrained by those boundaries. Now, in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, we’re given at least a week to get to the polls and vote.
And vote we must. Perhaps never in our nation’s history has the populace been more divided in our political persuasions and more hostile in our expressions of them.
For many people, loyalty to a political party has replaced devotion to their country or their community.
We see political advertisements now that spare no vitriol in arguing for their candidate. Whereas, we used to see ads touting the virtues, accomplishments and potential of the objects of those ads, we are now seeing nothing but insult and outrage against the opponent.
Oh, if only we could reverse this trend and return to a time when all we as an electorate wanted was the person in office who could best take care of our needs.
But that dream seems further off than ever and traveling in the wrong direction.
Thus, voting is more important than ever to a greater number of people. Dislike and even hatred have replaced goodwill as the voting incentive for most of us, and those are motivators that will result in a call to action.
With voting now a top priority for many people – as it should have been all along – governments have reacted by making it easier and more convenient to cast those ballots.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on that day, registered voters will be welcomed to their assigned polling place to make their political preferences an ingredient in forming next year’s government at various levels.
But, perhaps inspired by, or at least compatible with, the current political environment, the three counties have extended opportunities to vote.
In Clinton County, in addition to Election Day, voters may show up at the Clinton County Government Center, 177 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to 31 or Nov. 2, 4, 5 or 6; or from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 or 3.
Essex and Franklin counties have reached out even further. Essex County voters may vote early from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 3-6 or from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2 at Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive, Lake Placid; or at the North Hudson Town Office, 3024 Route 9.
Franklin County offers early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29-31 or Nov. 2, 4, 5 or 6 or from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 or 3 at the Franklin County Courthouse, 355 W. Main St., Suite 161, Malone.
Our governments have made it easier for us to vote. Make sure to reward that effort.
