Now in it’s fourth year, early voting has become a way of life in New York and we are glad of it.
Early voting was implemented in the fall election of 2019 as a way of giving more people a chance to get out and perform their civic duty.
It went fairly well and then took off in 2020 when COVID-19 was a deep concern for voters who were wary of venturing out into public. Having a chance to go to the polls for 10 days before election day afforded voters the chance of catching a less crowded polling site, thus limiting their chances of contracting COVID-19.
Last year, early voting was once again in place and with each voting season, we would like to see the numbers of those who utilize the service continue to climb.
This is evidence that it works and is accomplishing what we want: more people voting.
Our democracy only works if people participate in it. When candidates are elected with only 20 percent voter turnout, we all lose.
In order to have the people speak, we must truly hear from as many as possible.
Early voting for the New York Primary for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and in the U.S. Senate starts Saturday, June 18, and voters have until Sunday, June 26, to visit the polling site and cast their ballot. If you want to wait to vote until Primary Day on Tuesday, June 28, you still can.
Polling sites are set up centrally in each county. The Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh; The Franklin County Board of Elections Office in the Franklin County Court House at 355 West Main St., Suite 161 in Malone, and in Essex County, early voting will take place at the both the Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Dr, in Lake Placid and North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson.
The buildings are accessible to all voters
If people in the outlying areas of each county don’t want to drive to the early voting site, they can wait until Primary Day and vote in their local polling site, most of which will be open. The opportunity to cast absentee ballots by mail was also offered to voters.
Polls are open for eight hours per day during the early voting period with extended hours on at least two days, depending on which county you live in, providing ample time for anyone to vote if they want.
Some folks don’t like early voting. They say it takes away from the luster of Election Day when we all celebrate our democracy and enjoy the community spirit of meeting at the polls.
But it seems that Election Day still has that special feel despite early voting being in place. The majority of voters still turnout on Election Day and polling places are filled with volunteers, baked goods and plenty of lively conversation.
Also, Election Day is the day we learn the results, at least mostly, and that brings out a special vibe of anticipation.
Whether you vote during early voting, on Election Day or by absentee ballot, the important thing is to get out there and vote. The 2020 presidential election saw more than 150 million Americans cast ballots, a record by a wide margin.
Some did not like the result, but at least we all had a say in who won.
There’s nothing worse than the person who complains about politics, but refuses to vote and participate.
Don’t be that person.
