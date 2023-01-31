Every few months, local law enforcement does a campaign to alert people to the dangers of driving while intoxicated. They put out notices of sobriety checkpoints, and issue information about the problems that drinking and driving can create.
We would like to commend law enforcement for those efforts and reinforce their message of not drinking and driving.
It seems that such a reminder is necessary given the number of DWI arrests we’ve seen in police blotters around the region recently.
But it’s not just the number of arrests that we are seeing that has us on high alert. It is the level of intoxication that some of these drivers have registered.
We’ve seen reports of drivers having blown high amounts of blood alcohol levels that will startle you.
The legal limit for driving while intoxicated is anything above .08 percent.
A person’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, can differ based on a person’s weight and how much they have drank over a period of time.
If a person registers a .08 percent they usually are visibly showing signs of intoxication such as some slurring of speech, stumbling and glassy eyes.
Anything above that and the symptoms get worse.
In recent days and weeks, we’ve seen reports of drivers blowing .13, .12. .19 and even a whopping .35.
Anyone blowing levels that high is clearly highly intoxicated, and has no business getting behind a wheel. It is a wonder that the person who blew a .35 is even still alive.
If a driver does register that high, they most certainly put the general public and themselves at risk, and there can be no excuse for that.
What would possess people to take such a chance? One can only surmise that some people are just so affected by life that they just don’t care anymore.
We get it that life is hard these days with inflation, joblessness, political differences and the lingering effects of COVID-19, but none of that would justify getting behind a wheel drunk and putting other people’s lives at risk.
So we would like to put out another urgent call to all drivers to think before they drink, and certainly think before you drive.
If life is getting you down, seek help from a family member, professional, pastor or friend instead of running to the liquor or beer store or nearest tavern. And please, if you do wind up drinking, think of others and don’t drive.
Taking someone’s life or your own is a tragedy of tremendous horror that we would not wish on anyone.
A cab ride or Uber or Lyft ride is not expensive at all compared to what dealing with a DWI is.
Call a friend if need be, and most establishments will gladly drive you home safe if you request it.
We know the war on drinking and driving will probably go on forever, but for now it seems like reinforcements are needed because the violators are racking up some serious numbers.
Let’s turn the tide and make our roads safer each and every day by simply not drinking and driving.
