When you try to think of people who deserve the public's sympathy more than most, perhaps the name Alexander Enyedi comes to mind. If it doesn't, it ought to.
For those who have forgotten, or possibly haven't yet encountered the name, Dr. Enyedi is the practically-brand-new president of SUNY Plattsburgh.
He hasn't been in the news as much as most of his predecessors have at a similar stage of their time on the job because circumstances have pushed him off the front page. Or just about any other page.
Enyedi took over as president the first of this year. It was somewhat of a challenging time to slip into the front seat and steer the great institution's destiny.
The past five years, or so, have been a time of historic transition. A number of key, longtime leaders have retired or left the college during that time, including John Homburger, who was in charge of finances; Richard Higgins, who was in charge of enrollment; Dr. Thomas Moran, who at one time or another was in charge of just about everything else; and Keith Tyo, who was executive assistant to the president.
But Enyedi had had equally daunting challenges at Humboldt State in California and Western Michigan before that. Staff evolutions were nothing he couldn't survive and even thrive through.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Now, there's a development that would cause even a seasoned president to take a deep breath.
Before he even had everybody's name committed to memory, Enyedi was forced to call off the conventional spring semester and devise a means for setting up an unprecedented one for autumn.
It is a predicament that will have a chapter of its own in the college's annals. And resolving it is left to a new chief executive who is just beginning to become intimate with the community, as well as the school.
However, he wouldn't have been chosen by a search committee and the trustees if he hadn't shown the capacity to confront such a mess. He was and he had.
As of now, the college is in a step-by-step process of preparing for an in-class semester. Phases began June 3 and will be completed July 27 to get the administration, the faculty and the rest of the staff ready for registration Aug. 3 and in-person classes Aug. 24.
A dizzying array of steps are required, such as ensuring face covering and social distancing by all, cleaning and hygiene of facilities, health screenings, campus signage, providing enough faculty and consolidation of courses.
All of this requires far more money than is in the budget, of course, and the state is also well over its own budget.
Meanwhile, preparations must be in place to shift at once to virtual classes for the second part of the semester -- or sooner, in case things suddenly go completely awry.
These are 18-to-22-year-olds whose behaviors are so crucial, after all – 5,200 of them. They are needed to pay the bills, remember.
All we can say to Dr. Enyedi at this point is: Keep up the great work. So far, so good.
We're all rooting hard and greatly admire your grit and your talent.
