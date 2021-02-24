This is a rough time for malls in America.
The situation was already shaky before the Covid-19 pandemic, and the dearth of in-person shoppers and tremendous growth of online ordering has further put a squeeze on malls.
In an August 2020 report, Coresight Research estimated that 25 percent of the roughly 1,000 malls in the United States "will close over the next three to five years, with the pandemic accelerating a demise that was already underway before the new virus emerged," CNBC reported.
When Champlain Centre mall opened in Plattsburgh in 1987, it was the model of a modern mall: open corridors, high ceilings, natural lighting, bright storefronts, a large Food Court and plenty of gathering spaces. It has held up well structurally over the years.
Champlain Centre has also been somewhat insulated from the financial hit that many malls began to suffer, bolstered by the flow of Canadian shoppers and buffered from the online-shopping trend by the North Country's infamous broadband-access issues.
Even now, a year into the pandemic, the mall has only a handful of holes, and a new national retailer, Five Below, just opened in a large spot near the Food Court.
The mall still has strong anchors in Target, JC Penney, Kohl's, Hobby Lobby, Dick's Sporting Goods and the recently opened Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
But Champlain Centre has not weathered the changing retail picture unscathed. Some national retailers have pulled out, including Victoria's Secret, Dress Barn and Hollister, and Christopher & Banks is in the final days of closure sale, as that chain shutters stores nationwide.
The mall also lost its only toy store, Kidstructive Fun, and The Escape Room has closed, as well. Only two restaurants remain at the Food Court: Sbarro and China Cafe.
Some of those departures have been replaced by locally owned stores, which always add unique shopping to a mall but don't serve as big tourist draws.
Most days the corridors are only sparsely populated. And the Canadians aren't here to help; the border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a year with no opening date set.
Malls are having to get innovative with their tenants, a trend that was already developing before the pandemic.
University Mall in Burlington hosts South Burlington Public Library, an antique and variety store, an art gallery and a teeth-whitening operation. Crossgates Mall in Albany has a bowling alley, full-service spa and other entertainment sites along with stores and restaurants.
Champlain Centre would benefit from a full-service chain restaurant with outside and inside access, if a site can be found. Food always brings in customers.
The mall should also better publicize itself locally. Facebook alone won't do it. Area residents need to be reminded of all the stores that line the corridors.
It is absolutely essential that North Country residents bolster local small businesses during the pandemic and after. But the mall is crucial to our economy, as well. It also needs our attention and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.