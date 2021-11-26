Take a second and think about where we were in March 2020 in terms of athletics.
The sports world was totally shut down, and there was very little hope of anything being played in the near future.
People were asking questions, getting upset and just wanting to have sports back.
Fast forward to now and realize how great this past fall season was.
For the most part, everything was normal, and that energy sports typically injects into our lives was back and probably better than ever.
Sure, were some COVID protocols still in place?
Yes, and that’s good because the pandemic is ongoing and still very much a factor in our community and around the world.
But the bottom line is our Section VII fall athletes as well as Plattsburgh State athletes got to return to the sports they love, and that was amazing to see.
Think about all the special moments we witnessed this year.
The first great accomplishment was the high school and collegiate seasons getting underway, and that opened the door to many great stories.
For the first time since 2019, high school teams were crowned sectional champions and competed in the state playoffs.
The AuSable Valley girls soccer team went all the way and brought home a state title.
At Plattsburgh State, many Cardinal squads had success in various ways and got back to their normal student-athlete routines.
And then there was the fan perspective.
Unlike the 2020-21 sports year, spectator limitations went away, and fans were back in bunches and making their presence felt at sporting events.
It was amazing to hear the cheers from the sidelines and bleachers and to know student-athletes were receiving support from their friends, families and school communities.
We have a tendency to sometimes fall into our normal routines in life and take things like sports for granted.
The pandemic made us realize just how important sports are to so many of us, and as we continue to return to normalcy, remember not to take sports for granted and all the successes of this fall season.
Were there hiccups here and there and COVID pauses for some teams?
Yes, but that’s just part of how the sports world is now, and we hope that eventually, we don’t even have to have teams on COVID pauses ever again.
But hats off to Section VII and NYSPHSAA as well as the NCAA and SUNYAC for doing their parts to create opportunities for student-athletes.
Also, shout-out to everyone involved in youth sports. We can’t forget all of you.
Here at the Press-Republican, we really enjoyed getting back to regular sports coverage and seeing all the smiles and celebrations in some of our local sports photos.
Having the opportunity to showcase the hard work our local student-athletes put forth is an honor and privilege we never take for granted.
As we head to the winter season, let’s hope that the North Country sports community continues to thrive and that our athletes continue to compete in the sports they love.
