We fear that Americans may be in for disappointments on the recycling front. Who’s to blame? The recyclers.
We aren’t saying that recycling is doomed. But information trickles in that would make anyone wonder how aggressively the practice is being practiced.
Recycling is one of the key components of the world’s existential effort to halt global warming and restore peace and quiet to our atmosphere.
We hear all too often that our oceans are so glutted with throw-away plastics that sea creatures are choking on them.
Remember that iconic conversation in the classic 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” when old friend Sam Wainwright urges Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey to abandon his career at a small bank to hop aboard the newest rage – “Plastics”?
For a while plastics were an enormously successful development, of course. They still are, to the detriment of our environment.
They simply won’t disintegrate as quickly or as thoroughly as Mother Nature needs them to. They hang around landfills, oceans, roadsides and everywhere in between until the Earth can no longer stand it.
So responsible scientists, lawmakers and citizens have taken action. The scientists have found ways to reuse plastic containers so they don’t wind up polluting the ground. And a majority of citizens seem to have taken up the cause, separating those harmful plastics from the regular garbage bound for the landfill. To prod people who don’t, many governments mandate recycling.
But lately we’ve been hearing some troubling reports that the process is not being taken as seriously as we’d all hoped.
We’ve heard reports that hotels, hospitals and airports where disposal receptacles were clearly labeled “recyclables” and “trash,” aren’t ensuring that their employees are vigorously respecting those separations when they gather the material.
The content of containers too often wind up being tossed together and hauled to the landfill as common garbage, insiders say.
People have told us that, right here in Plattsburgh, while trash is being picked up, sometimes recyclables are thrown into the garbage trucks, too. The trash haulers say it is done to ease the burden on the recycling crews and trucks.
We earnestly hope, of course, that that is not true. Most residents, we believe, wholeheartedly support the crucial effort to separate recyclables from landfill-bound trash. If the trucks aren’t big enough to handle the number and amount of recyclables, maybe new trucks are needed.
Our planet cannot abide a lessening of the crusade to keep plastics, cardboard, aluminum and other pollutants out of the ground.
We desperately need to make sure our recycling efforts are given maximum attention and respect.
In 1946, recycling was virtually unheard of, globally. By the end of the 20th Century, it had become a critical campaign. It will help determine how long our Earth will be inhabitable.
Keep your eyes and ears open. Report violations. Insist on strict adherence to recycling practices.
Our generation may be able to survive regular interruptions. But not many of those after us will.
