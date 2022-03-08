EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Aaron Mair, director of the Forever Adirondacks Campaign, a project of the Adirondack Council.
Due to a reduction in the total number of state prison inmates, the Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility is now sitting empty. Mineville is feeling the loss of well-paid jobs. Local officials are rightly worried that the state will not pay to maintain an empty building for long. They don’t want Moriah Shock to turn into a ghost town like Camp Gabriels.
The Forever Adirondacks Campaign believes there is a way to save that campus from oblivion while helping Mineville to reinvent itself, again, and while helping the state better manage the Adirondack Park.
The now-shuttered Moriah prison had filled an employment gap left when the iron mines closed. Now that the prison’s time has passed, the time is ripe for another transformation – one that works to foster environmental protection, diversity and economic development.
In its mining heyday, Mineville hosted laborers and skilled technicians from all over the world. The mines provided professional and manual-labor jobs that paid reliable wages. Today, the Adirondack Park needs that kind of diverse workforce to help it cope with the challenges of the 21st Century. Those include a changing climate, acid rain and other threats to water quality, too many visitors in some wilderness locations and too few people in communities.
At the same time, the Adirondack Park needs new trails, better sanitary facilities, better visitor management, more scientific study/monitoring and better public education. Taking adequate care of the Forest Preserve requires lots of people.
Why not create a Civilian Climate Corps, similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps that did such great work here a century ago during of the Great Depression? Why not use Moriah as the training camp for this new corps?
This new CCC could do many of the same things Moriah inmates did, and much more, as part of career training. Lots of people want to work in conservation, but don’t have the skills, experience or credentials needed to get and hold those jobs. The CCC can fix that. Too many students from New York City have never seen the Adirondack Park, especially those families who don’t own cars. The CCC can fix that too.
The CCC could train work crews for a variety of practical functions and encourage trainees to move up the jobs ladder.
At the same time, the state could offer an expedited transition for those Corrections Officers who are displaced by prison closures in Moriah, Dannemora, Watertown and other places. A Corrections-to- Conservation program could retrain C.O.s to work in conservation careers.
The CCC training facility could also mesh well with the Timbuctoo Climate Careers Institute being proposed by members of the state Legislature. The career institute would bring a fresh supply of new students from City University of NY campuses to SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Newcomb, for two weeks of climate oriented conservation-career exploration.
The institute would whet students’ appetites for the Adirondacks and spark an interest in careers such as forest ranger or conservation officer, or land manager, design engineer, construction manager, clean energy conversion/installation/operations manager, historic/ecological interpreter, educator, etc. In addition to SUNY ESF, there are some great local colleges whose campuses and faculty could handle more advanced training needs.
Graduates of the CCC or careers institute who want to stay in the Adirondacks after they complete their training could find ready employment with the state agencies, private scientific research programs, private-estate management operations and with conservation organizations.
A new CCC can provide a just transition for local economies that have been dependent upon incarceration, moving communities like Mineville towards a more positive economic future -- one based on clean water, climate-justice and wilderness-protection.
