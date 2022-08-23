Of the many lessons that the COVID-19 and monkeypox outbreaks have taught us, one especially frightening one is that, in our vastly inter-connected world, a problem in one corner of the globe can quickly become a problem in our own backyard.
Having the world so connected is still a blessing in many ways. What was a month-long voyage to cross the Atlantic in the days of Columbus is now an 8-hour trip by plane, putting much more of the world within our reach.
But as science and history have shown us, modern transportation can have devious stow-aways aboard in the form of both infectious diseases and invasive species.
Of course, our region is already intimately familiar with the idea of these miniature threats due to our ongoing battles against invasive species.
From milfoil and zebra mussels to giant hogweed and emerald ash borers, the North Country has seen more than its fair share of unwanted guests.
And, unfortunately, they can be very hard to shake off once they’ve taken root.
One of the latest threats that authorities are warning New Yorkers about is the spread of the spotted lanternfly.
Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first identified in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014.
“It’s likely that insect eggs came over with a load of landscaping stones,” the Associated Press reports.
What started as a bug in a delivery of gardening stones has turned into a dire threat to our ecosystem.
The lanternflies “feeds on more than 70 plant species, including maples, apple trees, grapevine and hops,” the AP says, causing potentially life-threatening damage to those trees.
The headline of that Associated Press report grabbed our attention last week with its calls for New Yorkers to: “See it, squish it.”
It’s a uniquely up-close and personal approach to pest control: That if you see one of the bugs out and about, you have an obligation to introduce it to the business end of your shoe.
But, of course, there’s a much less exciting — but by no means less important — thing that we’re told to do to prevent invasive species of all types from spreading in the first place.
And that is: To check your supplies.
Again, invasive organisms hitch rides on everyday objects from boats to cars to landscaping stones.
It can be a pain to have to check and eyeball all of these things when we’re out and about, but even a quick check can slow down the spread of invasive species in our region.
Officials have long made pushes to set up inspection stations for boats at our various local waterways to check for aquatic pests that might have hitched a ride.
Another common tip that both locals and visitors are often reminded of is to follow firewood rules.
Untreated firewood can’t be brought into New York from any other state or country, and untreated firewood grown in New York may not be transported more than 50 miles from its point of origin unless it has been heat-treated to 160° F.
There are plenty of other tips on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.
And, again, they might seem like a hassle.
But if we’re to enjoy the natural wonders we have here, we’re obligated to protect them.
