The theme that emerged from Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration in Plattsburgh was one that we all should take to heart.
We should do the right thing even when no one is looking.
Each year we gather to celebrate the greatness of Dr. King and his messages of love overcoming hatred, inclusion overcoming division and light overcoming darkness. It is a dream worth pursuing and one that will make all of us, and this world, better.
During Monday’s celebration at the St. John XXIII Newman Center on the campus of SUNY Plattsburgh, the speakers nicely formulated their thoughts into messages that reinforced Dr. King’s words and works.
They spoke of the dream he had and the efforts to make it come true.
They also spoke of the duty of service, and the duty all of us have to work towards a better community, a better state, a better nation, a better world.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi and Masters of Ceremonies Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and Dr. Martin Luther King Commission member Brett Carpenter all regaled the crowd with moving words encouraging more service to community and to each other.
“We need to be respectful of one another,” Jones said.
“Too often times... you see the divisiveness out there, you see the hatred of having different opinions. That’s not in the spirit of Dr. King. That’s not in the spirit of our community. It is up to each and every one of us, all of you humble servants in this community, all over this country and all over the world to make sure we spread the message of love, and we root out the hatred and the divisiveness because we all want our children to grow up in a world where they can express themselves, where they can be the leaders in our community that we want them to be.”
Jones also implored everyone to, “Get off these darned devices and stop listening to social media.”
He urged everyone to get out there and serve the community.
“That’s what Dr. King would want. That’s what we need to do for our children. Root out the hatred, be more inclusive in our community. Here in Plattsburgh and the North Country together we are an example for the rest of the state, the country and the world.”
Enyedi said that as college president he has the great opportunity to be involved in the next generation that will lead us.
“We’re only here a short time, but we have the capacity to love through reverence and respect and to show the way, and that’s what it’s all about,” Enyedi said.
Rosenquest said it can be difficult to want to lead when you are often criticized on social media or otherwise, but we must persevere.
He talked about how Stanley Ransom and his wife, Chris, both were seen downtown one Saturday morning picking up trash.
They were not asked to do so nor did anyone even know they were out there, and they certainly were not aiming to make local news. They just did it because they wanted to be of service.
“I implore you, I invite you, I beg you to find that opportunity to put in the service, whether it’s recognized or not, or whether people see it or not,” the mayor said.
Service to others above ourselves is always a good message to live by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.