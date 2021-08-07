In the four-plus years he has been a high-profile member of our community, we can honestly say we have never heard anyone say anything bad about Ray DiPasquale.
That certainly is something considering the president of a college is not an easy job, and a job where someone is always bound to be upset with some of your decisions.
DiPasquale came to the North Country in January of 2017 as the new president of Clinton Community College. A native of Western New York, DiPasquale was a hit almost immediately.
He is a friendly, warm, easy-to-talk to person, who genuinely enjoys chit chatting about anything. If you met him at a local event, you could be sure to spend several minutes talking anything.
And they were the kind of conversations that left you smiling and feeling good about life. Ray just has that way with people.
A guy who could allay concerns of the Board of Trustees as easy as he could talk about homemade pizza with a teen-age student, DiPasquale appealed to everyone on campus and in the community.
And that quality served him well as he faced down the many challenges plaguing CCC when he first came on.
The college owed about $970,000 on its dormitories and had an upcoming $28 million in projects on the docket. Morale on campus was low and dropping enrollment was always a concern.
Under Ray's leadership, the college sold its dorms to MHAB Enterprises LLC, a life skills campus for those seeking recovery.
It has also finished construction of the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing as well as the Learning Commons.
Local employers have used the IAM for training, and students now have a space to hang out and find academic support in the Learning Commons.
The façade of the George Moore Academic and Administration Building, the main part of the Bluff Point campus, has been fully restored and some final paving will happen soon.
CCC has long been one of the most picturesque campuses in the country, boldly looking out over Lake Champlain from up high on the bluff, and it looks even better now.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, DiPasquale held CCC together as best he could, and the college is now poised to enter a new school year in a sustainable position.
DiPasquale has often been described as the "right person for the job at the right time," and that seems to have been proven true.
He is leaving CCC to take the position of president of Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Mass.
No doubt that Massachusetts community will be happy to have such an engaging and capable person at the helm.
Their gain is our loss, but we thank Ray DiPasquale for nearly five years of service, his warm friendship and his easy way of connecting with people in an ever-so-stressful world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.