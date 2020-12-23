Sales of backyard fire pits have been skyrocketing nationwide, and there's a message in that for North Country restaurants, museums and recreation departments: People are desperate for something to do outside their homes.
Right now, in the middle of a surge, isn't the best time to be encouraging any kind of gathering. But as the vaccine gets distributed more widely and cases start to stabilize and then decline, area residents will be looking for safe activities.
Many locals, especially young people, would be willing to brave colder temperatures if restaurants set up a few outside fire pits and came up with ways to block the wind a bit. Restaurants in Quebec winter destination towns thrive on that kind of setup during ski season.
National news has carried stories about groups offering outside, drive-up dance and music performances.
Some area museums are already planning outdoor events. The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, which usually goes into hibernation this time of year, has activities that are sure to be a hit with families and nature lovers, including outdoor otter enclosures, forest trail lights and a zone for snowball fights.
Ski centers have the go-ahead to continue operating with safety protocols in place. Some of them offer amenities that would appeal to non-skiers, as well. Whiteface Ski Center in Wilmington now has a new Cloudsplitter Gondola ride, which delivers stunning views with a touch of thrill.
One of the biggest seasonal draws in the North Country is the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Thousands of people usually sardine the streets for the popular parade, and bars are jammed for music events.
That obviously would be reckless this year, but instead of canceling altogether, the Winter Carnival Committee evaluated what entertainment could be safely offered.
Proclaiming, "It has been a year like no other, and this year's carnival will be like no other," the group pared down the usual abundance of events to just a handful.
The seemingly magical (in construction and results) Ice Palace will still be built, starting around Jan. 21, though people won't be able to go inside this year. But you can still walk or drive by and take in its icy splendor. Plans are in place for it to light up on Feb. 6.
And two fireworks shows are also scheduled for opening day, Feb. 6, and closing, Feb. 13. Accompanying music will be broadcast on the radio, with attendees encouraged to watch from inside their cars.
Area recreation departments, museums and businesses might want to huddle on more ideas to bring people out of their homes.
Studies show that regularly spending time outdoors can bring "relief of anxiety and stress; a boost of feelings of calm, enjoyment and well-being; and improvements in mood and attitude," advice Drs. Elizabeth Ko and Eve Glazier wrote in their column. Those benefits are needed now more than ever.
Holing up for months wouldn't be good for our bodies or minds. Safe, outdoor activities can help us wade through this trying winter.
