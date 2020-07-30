Decades ago, in the prime years of Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, boxing was one of America’s most popular sports.
When a heavyweight title fight was held, the sporting world held its collective breath as it listened on the radio or paid handsomely for the blow-by-blow coverage on television.
Competitors whose brains had almost literally been beaten in often eventually lost noticeable mental acuity, but it was generally laughed off by the public.
Not long ago, examinations of the brains of deceased National Football League players revealed that they, too, had almost invariably been victims of serious brain injuries that had led to disease, a loss of cognition and sometimes suicide.
Not such a laughing matter, as these players were usually college graduates and were often renowned for having at least some mental sharpness while alive.
In a recent weekend edition of the New York Times, writer Matthew Futterman did an extensive piece on the recent recognition of the fact that another sport has apparently imposed significant havoc on its participants – sledding.
The seemingly tame sports of bobsledding, luge and skeleton are not so tame after all, according to Futterman’s reporting.
Those sports are the passion of relatively few participants – only a few hundred in the United States and Canada – but an alarming percentage of them have suffered serious results, including concussions, Parkinson’s disease, depression, moodiness, loss of memory and even suicide.
In these sports, competitors ride sleds down an icy track and reach speeds of 60 to 80 mph and gravitational acceleration forces (g-forces) as high as 84.5 g, or as much as 10 times what a person feels walking down the street.
When heads scrape along the track, the brain rattles against the skull, a fog develops, which sledders commonly call “sled head.’ Visions go entirely white and stars dot the sensitivities. In crashes, a 1,400-pound sled can slam into the head and continue on down the run.
Scientists have studied the matter and admit they do not yet know the extent of the threat, but it is real, indeed.
Famed bobsledder Steven Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid in 2017 at age 37. He had piloted the sled known as the Night Train to the U.S.’s first bobsled gold medal in 62 years at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.
A mix of alcohol and sleep medication was found in his system upon his death. He had endured years of depression.
Futterman traced many sledders who had died or committed suicide after mental anguish brought on by sledding-induced brain injuries.
Bobsled, luge and skeleton are without question central factors in the lure and legacy of Lake Placid. Some of the sports’ shining moments have occurred there.
They are great sports and we would love to see them continue and flourish, but it may be time to evaluate their future, considering the personal mayhem they have caused.
More intense study must be undertaken to determine whether the sports have a future, and if so, how can they be safer.
