President Joe Biden may have jumped the gun this weekend when he declared during an interview on 60 Minutes that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
While it is great for our president to be optimistic, the facts do not bear out his declaration, and he should retract.
The COVID-19 pandemic sprang upon us in March of 2020 and hit us like a tidal wave. Initially discovered in China, the virus spread globally in weeks. By mid-March, we saw much of society pretty much shut down, a scenario we hadn’t seen in about 100 years.
There was no sports or entertainment, no restaurant dining, except for takeout, many businesses had to close and schools had to resort to remote learning, and we all had to wear masks in public.
Hospitals and morgues quickly filled up.
We were pretty much at a standstill as we watched the graphs depicting the number of cases and deaths rise each day. The battle cry became “Flatten the Curve,” addressing the need to lower the amount of cases.
It was an uphill battle that has lasted more than two years.
In the fall of 2020 and 2021 when we thought we might be headed out of this pandemic, we saw virus variants spring up in the form of Delta, Omicron, BA. 4 and BA.5.
Yes, we did have vaccines that became available in December of 2020 that helped squelch the virus greatly, but it wasn’t over. While people still got infected, if you were vaccinated you were 95 percent less likely to wind up in a hospital or die.
As we head into another fall, we are clinging to the hope that we will not see another surge in cases across the country. But we must be mindful that 400 to 500 people a day are still dying of COVID-19 in this country.
Last year at this time, about 2,000 people were dying each day. We have improved, but we still have a ways to go.
In addition to the 400 to 500 deaths per day, we are also seeing about 32,000 hospitalizations per day, and we’ve seen about 2 million hospitalized in the past 28 days, which is still alarming.
The administration is seeking an additional $22 billion from Congress to continue the fight against COVID-19, which makes the president’s declaration all the more curious. How is he going to get Congress to provide that funding if he has already said the virus is no longer a problem.
The White House has since explained that the president wasn’t exactly declaring the pandemic over, but was instead suggesting a feeling that many Americans have that the worst is behind us and we can relax.
That may be partially true, but there is still danger.
We’ve lost more than 1 million people to this virus and we are losing more every day. In the North Country we’ve lost more than 200 souls to COVID-19.
This virus has taken its toll on all of us and we want nothing more than for it to truly be gone. But in the meantime, we must continue to be vigilant and take precautions.
Don’t be afraid to wear a mask, stay home if sick, test yourself and keep your hands clean.
Let’s make sure the next time someone declares the pandemic over, it’s true.
