No sensible American should want to take all guns away from people who want and use them respectfully. No sensible American should want everyone to be able to carry an AR-15.
But isn't there room for compromise somewhere in between?
Every time there is a mass shooting in America – and there have been at least 246 of them since January 2009, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety – the debate reopens.
In many of those deplorable incidents, the semi-automatic AR-15 has been used: Tree of Life Synagogue; Sutherland Springs; Poway Synagogue; Midland/Odessa, Texas; San Bernardino; Sandy Hook; Aurora, Colo.; Las Vegas; Parkland; Orlando; and, this week, Boulder, to name some.
Individuals and groups resurrect their chorus: Take away rights to automatic weapons, and numerous innocent lives would be saved. Shooting a non-automatic weapon would not expose nearly as many potential victims to gunfire.
But the Constitution guarantees rights to firearms and must not be compromised: “A well regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, … the right to bear arms will not be infringed.”
Of course, the Second Amendment was written well before capable police forces were protecting most Americans. Nevertheless, the right to have guns is a sacred American right.
These days, polls show, many Americans are becoming more trepidatious over guns. Recent surveys have found the vast majority of Americans of both parties want stricter laws. One survey found 60 percent of people fear mass shootings in their own communities.
And, it is frequently pointed out, the last time a major gun-safety law passed both the House and Senate was 1994.
The National Rifle Association has 5 million members. Any group with that many members has solid, valid roots and has earned an audience for its anthems.
But so have all the people who have lost loved ones in merciless shootings – many of whom were mere passers-by.
Like abortion, the right to own guns constitutes a debate that will never be settled to everyone's satisfaction.
But haven't we gotten to the point now where every responsible American has to say the time has come to find a compromise on a plan to limit the dangers to innocent lives?
Can we talk about what it would take to make a palatable determination that certain people shouldn't be allowed to carry a lethal weapon?
Can we come to an agreement on what kinds of guns are needed for personal protection, hunting and target practice?
The NRA has always approached these questions with the determination that giving up any ground is merely the first step toward the next one.
And some opponents argue that any firearm presents the opportunity for a needlessly lost life, no matter what the Constitution says.
But there is an enormous amount of land in between.
There have to be some among us who can – if not objectively, at least reasonably – sit down and research a middle ground that both sides can occupy, as overwhelming as that assignment sounds. Before the next tragedy.
