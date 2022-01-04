The state of Michigan has just done something almost miraculous in this time of political acrimony – and something every citizen in America should want their state to do: It has done away, as much as possible, with political gerrymandering and taken a giant leap toward guaranteeing fair state and federal representation.
Every 10 years, when the results of the national census are in, state governments redraw their political maps so district representations correctly reflect current populations.
In the House of Representatives, for example, each district is supposed to comprise a number of citizens equal to every other district, as much as possible.
This is because our founding fathers were trying to even out the inequities in their proposed government created by varying sizes of component states. New York, for example, would have had an unfair advantage over Delaware because it was bigger and had more people.
On the other hand, because it had more people, its interests should outweigh, to some extent, the interests of a smaller state.
So the Constitution provided for a Senate and a House of Representatives. The Senate consisted of two senators per state, making every state equal in that side of Congress, and the House contained districts and representatives reflecting the respective populations. So Delaware would be equal to New York in the Senate, but New York would have population-balanced influence in the House.
This was a stroke of genius, but, as with most issues over time, politics began to assert itself to unbalance the intended equality. The parties in power would redraw the map of the House districts every 10 years so that the total population of each district was still correct, but the boundaries were skewed to help the party keep its power.
It became such a common practice that, while many resented it, nobody could do anything about it.
Until now. A citizen ballot initiative in Michigan took redistricting out of the hands of partisan legislators and turned it over to non-partisan citizens. The result is a future with representative districts to be decided by the randomness of populations rather than the intentional dictates of political operatives.
A newly created independent commission approved maps last week that create districts to be decided by the voters and not by the politicians. It’s historic and democratic – with a small D.
This landmark achievement is the work, primarily, of one woman, Katie Fahey, who complained loudly about the system that was robbing citizens of their rights to the representation they wanted. She led a campaign that resulted in a bill put on the public ballot that was carried by 62 percent of voters.
Gerrymandering as all of America knows it – including us here in New York – will now be put to rest in Michigan. Elections there will henceforth reflect the will of the people, not just the political leaders.
The question now is, when will someone in New York – and the rest of the country – summon the indignation and the will to follow Katie Fahey’s lead and make redistricting random, not rigged?
