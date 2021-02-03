Sometimes, we are reminded that the difficulties our geography creates for us aren't so difficult after all.
When we see on network newscasts that Americans in other states are suffering from weather consequences to which we are accustomed, we realize those consequences cause a lot more pain elsewhere than they do here and are not as bad as other people think they are.
Over the past few days, slow-moving and long-lasting snowstorms have put other parts of the country into virtual lockdown. For us, it was just another winter day.
Even in the Northeast, not everybody is comfortable with deep and relentless snow.
Big cities, for example, aren't well equipped to deal with it. New York City just about closed down this week because of a foot of snow.
They can't get around very efficiently when traffic grinds to a halt. And the city crews can't plow that snow quickly if cars, trucks and buses are in the way.
Not only that, where in a big city can the snow be put so it's out of the way?
These are stumpers a metropolitan area has to grapple with. Up here, we have fewer people, virtually all of whom are very experienced in dealing with it, and lots of room to put excess snow.
We also have crews that are experts at doing their jobs, seeing that we have plenty of practice many times a season.
And the residents have had lots of time to arrange for the shoveling and plowing that has to be done to accommodate themselves, their neighbors and their visitors, as well as their communities' requirements.
It's hard to remember what it was like in that regard when Plattsburgh Air Force Base was active. Many northern military communities have a problem every time it snows because members of their units are from the South and may never have even seen snow, let alone navigated their way through it.
And there is also this ingredient in the winter recipe of the North Country: Heavy snowfalls aren't necessarily the bad news some areas of the country dread.
Up here, when clouds gather to deliver their blast, it is instead a bounty for a lot of us.
Can there be better news for many in the Adirondacks than a foot of new snow?
If winter-sports communities, such as Lake Placid, and local ski areas had to endure a winter without snow, it would be a grievous development.
Around here, we not only don't mind very much that a snowstorm is headed our way, many of us relish it.
Getting out onto the slopes or cross-country trails is one of the benefits and joys of so many people in our region. It's also a key component of our economic engine.
So pity the poor people south and west of us who can't be accommodated when forecasters warn them of a debilitating snowfall.
Up here, we bear it as we bear a rainstorm. Many of us even grin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.