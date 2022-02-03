With most sports, over the course of history, you could conduct lively conversations and debates over which athletes were the most accomplished, the most talented, the most effective at their position.
Was Babe Ruth really a better baseball player than Hank Aaron, or were the players with and against whom he played simply not of the caliber of latter-day stars?
Was Michael Jordan clearly a better basketball player than Wilt Chamberlain or Oscar Robertson?
Up until two or three years ago, the same debate could have unfolded when discussing National Football League quarterbacks
If you’re going simply on modern statistics and records, would you have selected Tom Brady over Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees? Going just on lifetime stats alone, Brady, Manning and Brees were about even. And Montana had a remarkable sense of how to win a game, as well as the physical ability to execute it.
And the passing of the eras have seen the game evolve, with passing taking over as the most effective and efficient means of moving the ball downfield. So past quarterbacks such as John Unitas, Bart Starr, Otto Graham and even Sammy Baugh can’t very accurately be compared, side by side, with today’s elite.
But, in the past few years, Brady has not shriveled physically or statistically as he passed his 40th birthday, as almost every star athlete does. If anything, he has lengthened his stride to reach a pedestal perhaps never before occupied in any sport.
At age 43, last year, he won his seventh Super Bowl. No quarterback has ever won more than four. Individual statistics notwithstanding, the number of wins in seasons’ climactic games is the true measure of a player’s worth.
This year, at age 44, he lost, surprisingly, in his division championship. But, shockingly (for anybody else) he led the league in yards passing and touchdown passes. For a quarterback today, those are the most significant numbers, after the aforementioned wins.
As with any professional athlete who is regularly watched by millions of rabid fans, Tom Brady is adored and venerated by many, scorned and resented by some others.
But nobody with any sense of reality can any longer deny that Tom Brady, who announced his retirement this week, is what popular culture now refers to as the GOAT – the greatest of all time.
His personal life is no less impressive. Married to a famed, talented woman who has conquered the world of fashion modeling, they have three children and a storybook existence.
Had he chosen to continue his stellar career he would only have added luster to it. The most awesome statistic of all might be that, in his 22 years, he appeared in 10 Super Bowls – almost half. He knew how to play, knew how to win.
He has silenced the debate: In the 2000 NFL draft, 198 players, including five quarterbacks, were chosen ahead of him.
By 2022, he’s inarguably the GOAT. Those experts 22 years ago were inarguably the goats.
