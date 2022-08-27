Sometimes, we humans are obliged to make decisions that require more wisdom than we could possibly muster. Imposing or not imposing the death penalty is one of them.
We see that in the trial of Nikolas Cruz.
He’s the person who pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 of attempted murder in the shootings of students and staff on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. At the time, Cruz was 19 years old.
After the shootings, and during the trial, the public was given heart-rending information on how this former student had acquired an AR-15, entered the school he had attended and unemotionally and mercilessly gunned down all those people before being taken into custody.
Our hearts ached in hearing the stories of youngsters who lost their lives and parents who lost their children. Despite the succession of similar incidents, before and after Parkland, we can never become inured to such bitter anguish.
Since Cruz had pleaded guilty, there was never any doubt about whether the government could prove he’d done what was charged.
But how to punish him: life in prison without possibility of parole, or death?
A death sentence is not something many Americans embrace easily. There are a couple of reasons for that.
First, death is final – the last chapter. Many of us don’t feel entitled to impose that on another of us.
And, second, do we want a person guilty of such an unconscionable act to be allowed to end his life – and his own suffering? Don’t we want him to suffer more in captivity?
Then we heard Cruz’s side of the story. Not Cruz’s, exactly, but the defense attorneys’ explanation of where this young man came from.
According to that side, Cruz’s mother was an alcohol and drug abuser up until the last few weeks of her pregnancy. The boy was never a “normal” human being, it was said.
He was “poisoned in the womb,” according to his attorney. A “damaged human being.”
Teachers told of aberrant behavior as a young child, biting and scratching other children as a lion would do, attacking them for little or no reason. He was impossible to deal with, sometimes barely human.
Therapists labeled him with antisocial personality disorder and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.
So what’s a jury to do? Render him sympathy? Render him none?
There are two reasons for prison or the death sentence: to punish the guilty and to protect the rest of society from his potential further intrusions. Surely, no one would miss having this “damaged human being” in our midst.
To many of us, the guilt belongs to anyone complicit in providing him an AR-15 assault rifle and exposed so many children and adults to such a fate.
Whatever the outcome, asking anyone to make such a monumental decision seems about the limit of human responsibility.
So, in all the emotions swirling around this case, we offer our gratitude to the jurors for taking on such a task and hope they can bear their ultimate decision.
