A report in a recent issue of the Press-Republican explained how two outlets in Essex County were found to have been willing to sell alcoholic beverages to underage people. This brings to mind several observations.
The attempted purchases were made by people working for the State Police. Troopers occasionally do this to make sure the laws against selling alcohol to anyone under 21 years old is being adhered to.
A trooper, obviously not in uniform, goes into a store that sells beer, wine or liquor. The trooper is accompanied by a person under 21 who has identification that shows the person is not yet of legal purchase age.
The expectation is that when the would-be purchaser will be asked to provide proof of being at least 21, the person is not allowed to lie or provide a license or other ID that is not genuine.
If the clerk at the store asks for the ID, reads it, does the computation, determines the purchase would be illegal and denies the purchase, the store is successful and the trooper and purchaser move on. End of incident.
If, on the other hand, the clerk completes the transaction, an arrest is made on the spot and the clerk is in Dutch. The charge is “first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.” That can certainly sound like a charge with sexual overtones and more serious than consummating a sale of alcohol.
Law-enforcement agencies pursuing this kind of check on merchants is good for the community and good for kids, who should not be encouraged to buy and consume alcohol before they’ve at least had the assumption of having acquired the judgment to buy and use responsibly.
It also keeps the merchants on their toes so that they are behaving responsibly. Too many such violations will, sooner or later, cost them permission to operate.
The clerks, however, are the ones in the immediate spotlight. They are often young themselves, not being paid handsomely, and are being subjected to police scrutiny. It is actually quite a responsibility.
It is too bad that they are obliged to be the face of the store’s enforcement of the law. In practice, it is quite a load to have to accept.
Store owners that we know take this responsibility very seriously and school their clerks thoroughly.
It is also too bad that some people under 21 are inclined to try to violate this law. Yet it has been going on for ages and probably always will.
Maybe “unlawfully dealing with a child” is a bit extreme in pursuing a penalty, but a penalty does need to be imposed.
During the Essex County episode, 16 of 18 stores under examination performed as they should. Only two were slack. But, of course, that is two too many.
The stores must be constantly vigilant and, unfortunately, sometimes the clerks are forced to shoulder a heavy load.
