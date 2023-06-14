Primary Day in New York state is Tuesday, June 27 and we encourage all those eligible to vote.
Elections give us the opportunity to choose our government leaders at the federal, state and local levels. It is the foundation of democracy.
Those national, state and local lawmakers will make decisions that will have direct impact on the lives of the people in their communities during the next term.
They will establish budgets that will impose taxes. They may pass laws that will restrict what you can do with your property. They will decide what amenities and services your community will offer.
Those are just a few of the reasons why you should care who is in office, and we need to care now more than ever.
Many people do care deeply about the governance of their communities. Some have even stepped forward to run for office, offering to make decisions for the public.
Sometimes their decisions will earn them praise and gratitude; other times, they may have to take a great deal of heat from people with opposing views.
You can get to know the ideals and ideas of the candidates running for office by reading election coverage from the Press-Republican and other media and by attending forums and meet-the-candidate events.
Letters to the editor are another means to learn more about people running for office, through the words of the candidates themselves and people who know them.
Writing letters is also a way to convey your thoughts on what you want public officials to achieve once they are in office.
Letters are such a popular way to share candidate information and endorsements that the Press-Republican has to set a letter deadline for each election.
We get flooded with letters each election season and we need time to get them processed and scheduled to appear on our Viewpoint page.
We now also have to deal with early voting, which begins for this upcoming primary on June 17, and requires us to print letters before that date.
Our deadline for election letters for this primary is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m.
Send the letters: By email: letters@pressrepublican.com.
Be sure to include your name, address and phone number.
We have a strict length limit of 300 words. If you exceed that, the letter will be returned to be cut, and you take a chance of it not appearing.
We get in every letter we have room for, but they run in the order they arrive.
Please be civil as you express your opinion, even if you don’t share the same philosophies with someone running for office.
Some readers get tired of seeing all the candidate tributes as election day approaches. But this is an opportunity that every citizen can take to make their feelings shown. Only newspapers offer such a widely read, public forum of expression to anyone who cares to take advantage of it.
And as we have said, please vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.