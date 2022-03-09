Clinton County legislators seem to be on a good path as they attempt to finalize daily air service to Philadelphia in the future.
That's good, because we need it.
The future of daily air service out of Plattsburgh International Airport was rattled when local officials learned in January that the airport's current carrier, SkyWest (doing business as United Express) planned to end service here and in several other markets.
The airline cited COVID-19 pandemic-related staffing challenges as the reason for the departure from Plattsburgh and the other markets.
Since August of 2018, SkyWest has offered round trip flights on 50-passenger jets to Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.
SkyWest was providing the service through a contract with the federal Essential Air Service program, which pays airlines to serve under-populated areas.
In need of another airline to come in via the EAS program, the county sought bids, but received only one.
Hyannis Air Service, doing business as Cape Air, offered to provide 21 weekly round trip flights to Boston on nine-passenger aircraft. Cape Air previously offered Boston service at the airport from 2008 to 2010.
Not satisfied with such a plan, county officials reached out to several airlines to gauge their interest, including Contour Airlines, the regional airline brand of Tennessee-based Contour Aviation.
Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) contended Cape Air's bid would not "provide sufficient capacity to accommodate historical levels of traffic…” as is noted in the EAS request for proposals.
The service would reduce the airport's yearly EAS capacity by 72% to 17,472, he said.
So the county turned its attention to Contour Airlines to develop an AEAS proposal that would call for 12 round trips per week on 30-passenger aircraft to Philadelphia.
Airport Chairman Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) said Contour's appeal lies with its American Airlines affiliation.
The beauty of having service to Philadelphia lies in passenger's ability to more easily connect to other flights virtually anywhere as was the case with the route to Dulles in Washington.
Yes, there are some who like the daily service to Boston, largely for medical appointments, but the overall market desires a more connectable location on larger aircraft.
There's not many fans of the tiny nine-seat planes that Cape Air uses.
The county is hopeful that a deal can be finalized with Contour Airlines and service to Philadelphia can begin in April. The sooner the better.
Since opening in the summer of 2007, Plattsburgh International Airport has had great success. In addition to providing daily service, the airport has offered direct flights south to Florida, the Carolinas and the Caribbean.
They even offered direct service to Las Vegas for a short time in early 2014 on Allegiant Air.
The flights south have been widely popular with Canadian travelers who find the one-hour trip to Plattsburgh just as easy or even easier than traveling to Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport on the busy West Island of Montreal.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted service at the airport with the border being closed, but as the border reopens, we see a resurgence at the airport on the horizon, and it begins with securing the Philadelphia connections.
With a brand new runway and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection presence at the airport, PBG has the potential to bring in more flights to the Caribbean and even Europe.
As Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce who has been instrumental in marketing the airport over the years, likes to say, "Onward and Upward."
