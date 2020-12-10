Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week has been publicly assailed by two former aides for the stern way he runs his administration. It's hard to know exactly how to assess such claims, and it's hard to know whether being a stern boss is necessarily a bad thing.
It's a reminder of the almost non-stop revelations, if you want to call them that, about how President Trump treats people in his circle. In news stories, books and public statements by his employees and former employees, his portrait is soiled almost beyond belief.
Employers since hiring began have been characterized as ranging from easy-going to overly demanding. Their success has always been rated according to their accomplishments more than their popularity in the shop.
In Cuomo's case, he has received broad acclaim for how he has handled the state's coronavirus ups and downs. He was revered when New York's numbers went from highest to almost lowest across the country. His strict measures were applauded.
Now that cases are rebounding and he has again imposed harsh restrictions, he is being roundly criticized – excoriated, you could say.
Lindsey Boylan is running for Manhattan borough president. A Democrat, like Cuomo, she worked for him from 2015 to 2018 as deputy secretary for economic development and as a special advisor. In June, she lost a primary to Congressman Jerry Nadler.
Over the weekend, Boylan exploded on Twitter describing a work environment where a handful of close Cuomo advisors exert control and the rest of the staff in his office feels marginalized. If you’re not “one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting,” she said, adding that some workers are “deathly afraid of him.”
Alexis Grenell, former deputy director for intergovernmental affairs under Cuomo, wrote last month in The Nation that the work environment around Cuomo is “beyond toxic.”
At the Press-Republican, we have had little interaction with Cuomo, unlike with most past governors.
His father, Mario, for example, used to come to this newspaper several times a year for Editorial Board meetings that typically lasted an hour or more, during which he'd answer all questions openly and in great detail. Other governors did the same.
Andrew, on the other hand, does not travel north for such meetings very often, if at all. CNHI capital reporter Joe Mahoney is our sole personal link with the governor.
This is not to say that governors must make themselves available to all news media and failure to do so is a flaw.
And, of course, chief administrators are constantly criticized for imposing measures that are simultaneously too strict and not strict enough. That is the nature of holding public office. And, the higher the office, the more widespread the reactions among constituents.
While Trump's personal dealings with people are better known and frankly acknowledged, claims such as those lodged by Boylan and Grenell are new and, therefore, newsworthy.
It's up to each citizen to decide whether, if true, they represent a merit or a minus.
