There are many things to worry about these days. Inflation, high gas prices, mass shootings, the war in Ukraine, climate change and COVID-19 are just a few.
We also have to worry about crime.
A recent poll showed that 76 percent of those in New York City are somewhat concerned about becoming a victim of violent crime.
That number is probably lower up here in the North Country, but no doubt people are still concerned about violent crime.
We have seen over the past year that we are not immune to it.
A Lyon Mountain woman, 46-year-old Crisie Luebbers, was killed last summer in Peru. The three people who have since been charged and plead guilty and sentenced for her death believed that Luebbers had told police on them about drug dealing and they were seeking retribution.
Her death was terrible, her head battered with a tool box.
Just this past weekend, Plattsburgh City Police began an investigation into an apparent homicide on Boynton Avenue, near Lefty Wilson Baseball Field.
Melissa Myers, 41, was found dead around 4 a.m. in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave., by a family member. The cause of her death has yet to be revealed.
The fact is violent crime can happen anywhere at anytime.
We’ve seen mass shootings in recent weeks where people were gunned down while grocery shopping in Buffalo, school children murdered at an elementary school in Texas and people shot and killed in Oklahoma at a hospital.
There have also been many other mass shootings across the country in the same time period, making some folks wonder if they should even leave the house.
There is much speculation about why it seems that violent crime is on the rise. Some believe that soft bail laws in New York state have a lot to do with it. Others believe the economy, inflation and high gas prices have driven people to the breaking point.
Some believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to people feeling angry and isolated.
Regardless of the causes, we need to be concerned, and stemming violent crime has to be a priority of all of us. Once a community is lost to crime, it is difficult or impossible to get it back.
Law enforcement has absorbed a lot of criticism the past few years, with some even calling to defund the police. This is not the solution.
Police, at all levels, are on the front lines of combatting violent crime, and they are our best chance of defeating it and they need resources and support.
Yes, they also need strong training when it comes to community engagement and dealing with mental health situations, and that is why we need to make sure they have these resources.
The public also has a role in reducing violent crime. Since most violent crime usually is drug-related, we always need to step up as a community to deal with substance abuse.
It’s not easy and there are many contributing factors, but this is a fight that we cannot let up on.
We also need to elevate our level of civility. Don’t be like trolls on social media who get their kicks on being mean to people, thinking it is funny. It’s not. It’s actually kind of sad.
Be a decent person and look out for those you love and cherish and everyone you deal with, and remember we are all struggling in some form or another.
Who knows, it could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.