For those having been around Plattsburgh for the past 50 years or more, watching the demolition of the Crete Center can be a trip through an arena of memories and emotions.
At last look, the half-century-old landmark had been stripped of its exterior and interior, showing only its metal frame as a reminder of the events it once offered to attendees.
The mountainous debris – the remnants of the disassembling of the, to most of us, enormous structure – sat awaiting transport to its final resting place.
That debris raises the question of what workers are able to do with destroyed buildings. Are landfills able to absorb and permanently hide construction material that no longer fills a role?
What of entire communities that are demolished by hurricanes, tornadoes and wars? Can all that concrete, wood and metal be harmlessly piled into invisibility?
The stage, rink, bleachers, restrooms and offices at the former Crete are now ready to transform into soil. They have navigated into history.
With them go the days when the Crete was a place of optimism for Plattsburgh and surroundings.
The Crete brothers once had high hopes for a center for fun for the people of the community — so high, in fact, that they donated almost $1 million for the creation of it.
And, for a while, it lived up to those expectations — to a point.
The Rev. Roland St. Pierre was mayor then. He and the Common Council hired Al Grissino to run the center, the new highlight of a long-bustling municipal beach complex.
For the first public entertainment spectacle, Grissino arranged for the Royal Lipizzaner Stallions to delight the crowd. The classically trained horses, which had a number of tricks up their saddle cloths, spent summers in North Hero, Vt., and thus were available to perform in Plattsburgh.
The show was entertaining and well attended. But entertainment opportunities turned out to be limited. The 2,500 seating capacity was too small to attract well-known artists with locally reasonable ticket prices.
Johnny Cash sang at the Crete one day while on his way to perform in Montreal, but he had to agree to do two shows so the tickets could be cheap enough.
It didn’t take long for Grissino and the council to bare their teeth over such things as public skating, which didn’t pay for itself, or entertainment options, and the explosive Demetrios Sazani soon replaced him.
That didn’t go well, either, and within a year or two, local employee John Ladue took over, to the relief of the local politicians.
But no one was able to manage the Crete to anyone’s satisfaction, and today it is suffering a fate similar to the early administrators’.
We must now hope that the current and future administrations will sense the needs and desires of the community. That beach area is a natural magnet for activity. The trick is to identify the right offerings.
Meanwhile, how about installing legitimate restrooms at the beach to replace the less than desirable portables currently embarrassing the city?
Something will work out there. If not the Crete Center, then what?
