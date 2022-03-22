Spring is finally here and everyone is looking forward to enjoying nicer weather outside in a relatively more normal way than what we've experienced the past two years.
But maybe not so fast.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still alive and a new variant could emerge at any time sending us back to more restrictions. We've seen recent surges in Europe and China and it is alarming.
Folks have been enjoying the freedom to live mask free and visit crowded places in the past month or two since restrictions have been lifted, and we would love to see that continue.
But the fact is, with fewer restrictions, an increase in the spread of the virus is more likely to occur.
And with more transmissions comes the possibility of a new variant emerging as we saw last year with delta and omicron.
According to a story from CTV News in Canada, as a virus replicates, it develops mutations in the hopes of becoming more infectious and increasing its spread, therefore improving its ability to survive.
This is what leads to the emergence of new variants. By spreading to more people, this provides the virus with more opportunities to mutate, Matthew Miller, an infectious disease expert said.
In addition to masks and social distancing, we all know now that vaccination is another proven way to stem the spread of the virus, and fortunately our vaccination rates here in the North Country are not too bad.
But worldwide, 43 percent of people are still not vaccinated with at least two doses, which leaves a great chance that another variant can develop and quickly spread across the globe.
So it seems it would make sense to continue using caution when living in a COVID-19 world.
For the most part, we can still live our lives relatively free of COVID measures.
But an increased dosage of common sense would probably go a long way in avoiding another surge of the virus.
If it is not too much of a big deal, wear a mask in public places, especially if you know there will be a large crowd.
If you don't feel so well, stay home and consider taking a COVID test to be sure.
If you are not vaccinated, please get the shots.
Wash hands frequently and thoroughly. Even if hand-washing isn't considered a must in stopping the spread of COVID anymore, it's still a good practice for life in general.
It's been two years of living with COVID-19 now, and it has been hell. Thousands in our region have been infected and we've lost nearly 200 of our fellow residents.
For the most part, our efforts to battle the virus deserve applause, but there still are some weak spots.
We all want this to end once and for all, so please be smart and continue to recognize that COVID is still a threat, and a deadly one at that.
Stay safe North Country.