About this time three years ago we all were faced with the reality that we would be dealing with this new and frightful virus called the coronavirus, which we have come to know also as COVID-19.
Many people thought it would be a nuisance for a few weeks, but here we are now, three years later still dealing with the pandemic.
As we know, the pandemic has been devastating across the globe. Millions of people have died, millions upon millions more have been seriously sick and hospitalized, and our whole way of life changed.
In our region alone, according to usafacts.org, we’ve seen 274 people die from COVID.
In Clinton County there have been 132 deaths, Essex County 84 and in Franklin County, 58.
Overall, there have been 42,863 cases reported in the three counties with Clinton at 22,877; Essex with 7,793 and Franklin with 12,193.
For our sparsely-populated region, those are a lot of cases and deaths to deal with.
We’ve seen our healthcare facilities stressed by COVID at times and our health departments have been working all out since the beginning.
In addition to the health concerns, we’ve also had to deal with the impact COVID has caused on our economy, recreation, entertainment and social lives.
Businesses have closed their doors, others have reduced hours, and just about all have seen delays and shortages in products and services.
We’ve also had to deal with COVID mandates that have sparked near wars as folks disagreed with the idea of having to wear a mask and whether to get vaccinated.
Fortunately, we did host a state-operated vaccine site for several months near the flight line of Plattsburgh International Airport, which saw thousands from across the region arrive to get the jabs.
COVID has also been a major disrupter for our area schools.
Schools was closed in the beginning of the pandemic and educators had to do their best to figure out a way to serve our children, which was a severe challenge.
We resorted to virtual classes with teachers providing lessons over Zoom and other applications. For those who take school seriously and could accomodate the change, the impact was more minimal.
But for those who did not have the motivation or ability to navigate such a change, it has basically been a disaster. Some kids fell so far behind that they just won’t catch up, and we could be dealing with the effects of COVID in our schools for a generation.
While the virus has waned dramatically over the past year, it still is out there and it still remains a threat.
Variants of the virus have cropped up every few months or so the past three years, some worse than others, and we still live in fear that the next variant could be a bad one.
We also have a way different outlook on public health in general. It has been seared into our brains that we are potentially extremely vulnerable to viruses and bacterias that can cause us great harm.
So we implore our North Country friends to take care, exercise caution when it comes to you own public health and continue to wash hands, wear a mask or stay home if sick and just use some good old common sense.
Three years is enough.
