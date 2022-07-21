As we have seen recently, COVID-19 has been a feisty foe and does not seem to want to lay down and surrender.
Just as the number of positive cases started to significantly wane, yet another subvariant has blossomed to cause more concern.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.5, a new Omicron subvariant, has become dominant in the U.S., accounting for 65% of infections nationwide.
It is being hailed by many experts as the worst variant that has emerged so far, namely because of its high transmissibility and its ability to evade immunity that has been built up by vaccination or prior infection.
“People with prior infection, even with BA.1 or BA.2, are likely still at risk for BA.4 and BA.5,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday at a virtual press briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team.
While BA.5 is spreading fast, the good news is that so far it has not shown signs of causing more severe disease.
The North Country region has been fortunate in that the spread of COVID-19 has not gone wild recently and we are still registered in the “low” category for the number of positive cases.
But numbers are rising and we’ve seen some impact.
A local business in Plattsburgh, State of Mind, a smoke shop, had to close its doors temporarily because its staff of three all got COVID. They have all been vaccinated.
Owner Dennis Arthur said he was not aware that COVID was such an issue right now. If he did, he would have required his staff to wear masks and be more cautious.
We’ve seen other businesses have to close for a few days here and there due to COVID outbreaks.
It is summer and, with the nice weather, more people are outside where transmission is less likely to occur, but we still have to go indoors for much of the time and the risks increase.
Statistics show that the levels of COVID in our region may be low, but with many people taking home tests and not reporting the results, we don’t really know just how prevalent COVID is in our area.
We can’t emphasize enough that vaccines are still highly protective against severe disease and death, and we recommend people get shots. We are also fortunate that we have antiviral treatments, to treat infections and knock down the severity of the virus once a person becomes positive.
If the spread continues through the rest of the summer and into fall, we can probably expect another dreary winter of fighting off waves of virus. With the start of another school year nearing, we don’t want to see schools have to resort to requiring students and staff to wear masks again, or worse yet, having to go to remote learning.
To prevent such a scenario, we suggest wearing a mask in public, especially indoors, test yourself and improve ventilation inside.
As we have said many times before, COVID isn’t over yet, and we can’t let our guards down.
So please, folks, do your best to deal with this nagging virus and help us all stay safe.
