Now that COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for kids under the age of 5, parents should consider getting their children vaccinated.
But as always, a conversation should be had with family physicians when making a decision.
The federal Food and Drug Administration approved vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer this past week for kids under 5, of which there are about 18 million in the country. The Center for Disease Control also followed suit, approving the vaccines for kids.
These youngest kids are the last remaining group in the U.S. to be cleared for vaccines. Shots should become available this week.
Children in general have weathered COVID fairly well since the pandemic began more than two years ago. The virus does not impact them as greatly as older people.
But still, 442 children under the age of four have died of COVID.
For those families it is a heartbreak that will never go away.
According to a PBS report, FDA reviewers said both brands of vaccine appear to be safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old. Side effects, including fever and fatigue, were generally minor in both, and less common than seen in adults.
The two vaccines use the same technology but there are differences, the PBS report said. In a call with reporters last week, vaccine experts noted that the shots haven’t been tested against each other, so there’s no way to tell parents if one is superior.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 4 years and Moderna’s vaccine is for 6 months through 5 years.
Vaccines were greatly welcomed when they arrived in December of 2020, nearly a year into the pandemic. Health care workers and the elderly were the first people to get the shots. Then those with co-morbidities were vaccinated, and then, last year, teens and school-age children were able to get shots.
Since children ages 5 to 11 were able to get vaccinated starting last November, only about 29 percent have gotten the shots, reports say.
Kids are perhaps most vulnerable to catching COVID since they spend most of their days in school, packed in with other kids and staff. Although schools have generally done a good job of trying to prevent the spread of COVID, it can easily cause a spread at a moment’s notice.
Vaccines have been controversial since they became available. While about 78 percent of the nation has gotten at least one shot, there still remains a vocal segment that are dead set against them.
No doubt, there will be that same controversy surrounding vaccines for kids under the age of 5.
But consider this, vaccines have proven effective against COVID. No, they don’t prevent you 100% from getting COVID, but they do largely keep you out of the hospital should you test positive.
And most importantly, vaccines have done a stellar job of keeping people alive.
We have lost more than 1 million people to COVID in the past two years and three months. It is scary to think how many more would have died if vaccines were not available.
Getting your kids vaccinated is, of course, a personal choice, but as we said, talk to your doctor and learn more about the shots with an open mind before deciding.
