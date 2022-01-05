This week’s news of record highs of COVID-19 cases in our region should serve as a stark reminder that this pandemic is nowhere near over.
In fact, it is as bad as ever.
We shouldn’t need reminding of all this, but apparently we do.
Local health department officials in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties reported this week that there were about 1,100 new COVID-19 cases since last week.
Clinton and Essex counties and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe posted their highest active case totals since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
On Monday, the Clinton County Health Department said 559 residents were in isolation, the Essex County Health Department was monitoring 386 cases and the tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said that 119 members were positive.
By Monday, 441 new cases had emerged in Clinton County, and 485 had been detected in Essex County.
These numbers are startling.
It is clear that the virus featuring the delta and now omicron variants have picked up steam and do not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
The cold weather forcing people inside, and the holiday season where people tend to gather in large groups, are no doubt key reasons for the rapid spread that we’ve seen in recent weeks.
It has been so bad that it is driving Essex County to shift to a self-serve isolation and quarantine process. They just cannot keep up with the high amount of cases, which makes contact tracing almost impossible.
With the positive cases comes quarantine and isolation, which has a major impact on schools and businesses who wind up short staffed because people cannot leave their homes and go to work.
Fortunately, not as many people who test positive are getting seriously sick thanks to vaccines, which have been around for a year now.
But people are still winding up in hospitals, especially those who are not vaccinated who contract the virus.
At University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, as of Monday, they had 17 COVID-19 patients in-house, five of whom were in the intensive care unit.
If things do not improve, those numbers are certain to rise, putting further strain on the hospital, which affects everyone.
So what do we do to halt the spread and flatten the curve? The same thing we’ve been preaching for the better part of two years now: wear a mask, social distance, wash hands and above all else, get vaccinated.
Testing is also a key component to helping end this nightmare. But we need help in that regard as testing kits and sites are lacking.
Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed that concern this week when she announced 10 new COVID testing sites will open at SUNY campuses statewide this week, including at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The state has also opened a free COVID testing site at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, that runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
The state has ordered 37 million testing kits largely for schools, and we hope that is enough.
If you do test positive, please stay home, isolate and rest up.
It seems that we are still a long way from ending this pandemic and we need maximum efforts from everyone now more than ever.
In our region, 145 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started. We don’t want any more.
