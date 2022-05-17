COVID-19 will just not go away.
It is depressing to say that, but the number of positive cases in our region, and across the state, show that we have hit a rut when it comes to knocking this virus out for good.
Case numbers were up in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties again this past week as all three counties continue to be listed as “high” for community level transmission, according to the federal Center for Disease Control.
In high-level areas like ours, the CDC recommends people to wear a well-fitting mask in public, regardless of vaccination status. We couldn’t agree more.
Anecdotes from around the region are flying around social circles these days with many people lamenting that they know more people with COVID now than they have since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
We also hear concerns from local businesses about staffing levels being affected to the point by COVID that they are concerned about staying open.
This is certainly not the landscape we pictured two years ago.
Most recently, from May 9 to May 14, the Clinton County Health Department recorded 241 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were lab-processed cases only.
Essex County’s Health Department reported 264 new cases from May 9 to May 15 — an increase of 21 from the prior seven-day period. ECHD also reported one COVID-related fatality, which has brought the county’s death toll to 66 since the start of the pandemic.
Over the same timeframe as ECHD’s, Franklin County’s Health Department reported 276 new cases — an increase of 43 from the prior seven-day period.
Both Essex and Franklin’s cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team collectively reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne from May 10 to May 15.
Four of the 16 cases remained active Monday under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
The tri-county death toll is 199, we are sorry to say.
Overall, these are not the numbers we want to see.
COVID is also still a great concern across the country and not only in our area.
On Monday, the United States’ COVID-19 death toll hit 1 million since the start of the pandemic. A somber note.
Despite the high numbers of cases, we are glad to see far less people getting seriously sick and dying from the virus. That’s pretty good proof that the vaccines work. We highly recommend getting vaccinated if you are not.
In another bit of hopeful news, the FDA has authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for 5-11 year olds.
If parents take advantage of this, that bodes well for school not only for the rest of this year, but for the fall when the new school year starts. We would hate to see schools have to go back to remote learning, and that could happen if the numbers continue to climb.
No one wants to go back to the days of remote schooling or mask mandates, so we must as a society be smart about this. We reiterate: wear a mask in public, avoid crowded places and of course, stay home if you are sick.
Stay safe North Country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.