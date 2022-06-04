The number of COVID-19 cases in our region seem to be slowing down a bit, and that’s good news, but we’ve seen this before.
The sight of lower numbers of positive cases is reason for optimism, but not an excuse for complacency.
There are still a lot of people testing positive with what seems to be a sub-variant of the omicron variant. Anecdotes from around the region often mention the amount of people someone knows who recently tested positive.
The good news is that most folks who do test positive have been vaccinated and their illness is less severe, and they do not require hospitalization.
But COVID is still a threat and we should be concerned. A battle with the virus can knock a person out of action for a week or two, and who needs that.
While the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County health departments all report a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past week, they still remain listed as “high” for community transmission levels as of this past Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the counties’ COVID-19 community transmission to drop into the “medium” or even “low” level, they would need to see further decrease in each of the CDC’s measurements of “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”
From May 22 to May 28, Clinton County Health Department’s cases were cut in half from the previous seven-day period with 132 new cases reported, all of which were lab-processed only. Presumably, there are more out there who tested positive with home kits that did not report to the health department.
Essex County Health Department posted 188 cases from May 23 to May 30 — a decrease of 31 from the previous seven-day period.
Franklin County Health Department saw a decrease of 15 from the previous seven-day period with 154 new COVID-19 cases reported over the same timeframe as ECHD’s.
Both Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team also reported 21 new cases from May 24 to May 31, and as of Wednesday, two cases remained active under the tribe’s jurisdiction.
The statistics point to a trend in the right direction. With the warmer weather of summer upon us, more people will be spending more time outside, which hopefully will further drive down the number of positive cases.
Btu still, caution must be urged.
The past two years we’ve seen the number of cases drop in the summer only to skyrocket in the fall and winter. The virus is still out there and as we now know, it mutates into variants.
Who knows when the next variant will emerge and how it will manifest itself.
The CDC continues to recommend those in “high” level areas, like Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties, to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. We should prepare to continue that practice through the summer and into the fall if we want to truly defeat this monster.
For all level areas, the CDC also advises to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as get tested if COVID-19 symptoms arise.
The region still offers plenty of places to get tested if you are feeling symptoms, and vaccines if you are not vaccinated or boosted.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines and tests in the North Country area are listed at pressrepublican.com.
As always, stay safe North Country.
