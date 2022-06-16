Little by little, we are getting better at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our region.
But again, we must urge caution.
Case numbers are getting better looking each week in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties, but we still have some work to do.
Not to sound redundant, but we’ve seen this before. The past two years the COVID numbers dropped way off in the summer months only to rebound with ferocity in the fall and winter, and into the spring.
We don’t want that to happen again, so we need to stay committed to stopping this horrible pandemic that has taken more than 6 million people worldwide, more than 1 million in this country, more than 56,000 in this state and more than 200 in our region.
We were pleased to see this week that tri-county health departments collectively reported a decrease of almost 70 fewer COVID-19 cases over the last week compared to the prior seven-day period.
And the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Essex County to a “medium” COVID-19 community level.
At medium spread, the CDC recommends those at risk for severe illness to “talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”
Essex and Franklin Counties are now both classified at “medium.” Meanwhile, Clinton County remains at a “high” COVID-19 community level — one of only seven counties in the state that have this specification, according to the CDC.
To drop into a lower community level, Clinton County would need to see a further decrease in each of the CDC’s measurements of “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.”
From June 5, to June 11, CCHD reported 122 new cases, all of which were lab-processed only.
ECHD posted 88 new cases from June 6, to June 12.
FCHD reported 55 cases from June 6, to June 10, and the state Department of Health indicated that the county saw an additional 13 cases reported over June 11, and June 12 — bringing the county’s total to 68.
Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases both include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Additionally, The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team also reported 11 new cases from June 6, to June 13. As of Monday, five of those cases remained active.
These numbers actually may not seem low, but compared with a few months ago, they are drastically better.
The CDC continues to recommend folks to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, reminding people that those who are up to date on vaccines have much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.
If you are not vaccinated, now might be a good time to consider it so you are protected should the virus begin to spread wildly again in the fall. Getting booster shots is also a good idea.
We would also encourage people to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, if you wish, as another measure of protection. Sure you might be one of few, or even the only person with a mask on, but don’t let self-awareness prevent you from taking care of yourself.
It would be nice if we can get to the holidays or even this time next year and be able to say that COVID-19 is a thing of the past.
