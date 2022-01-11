With the COVID-19 pandemic raging wildly, the need for true leadership at all levels is as great as ever.
Sadly, we seem to be missing such leadership.
COVID cases are going through the roof nationwide, statewide, and locally. We are seeing case counts we never could have imagined.
There were 1,008 cases in Clinton County alone this past weekend, which is mind-boggling. Cases in nearby Franklin and Essex Counties are also similarly high, and Quebec just went back to pretty much a full lockdown.
With cases this high, it is only a matter of days or even hours before we see drastic measures implemented in schools, businesses, government centers and health care facilities.
We cannot continue to see such high numbers of COVID cases and not expect to have major changes, so we must brace for the worst.
But what will the worst be?
Will we go back to full lockdown with businesses closed, bars and restaurants offering takeout only, no visitors to hospitals or nursing homes etc.?
This is where leadership comes into play.
We need someone on top of this pandemic to let us know scientifically how this will play out based on what is going on, and on what measures that are or are not being taken.
In the beginning of the pandemic, here in New York we had then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo holding daily updates on the impact of the virus where he outlined the damage, and the plans for dealing with the problem.
Now we know all of the former governor's faults that led him to resign last summer, and many in this state are glad to be rid of him, but those briefings he held on COVID-19 were effective in burgeoning hope.
You could certainly say that former President Donald Trump bungled the nation's COVID response in many ways — claiming the virus "will just disappear" — but at least he, too, was in the public every day talking about it.
We really haven't publicly seen a steadfast resolve to beat this thing from President Joe Biden. He has been largely behind the scenes when it comes to COVID, and when he does speak about, it can hardly be described as inspiring.
Our North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik hasn't really been inspiring either. She seems content to criticize on Twitter any efforts to mandate vaccines, which we know work, instead of offering detailed plans on how we get out of this danger.
Locally, our elected officials have done their best to keep on top of this and let people know what is going on, but even more could be done. Clinton County Health Department Director John Kanoza recently retired, leaving a void in our local COVID leadership.
Kanoza did a great job in navigating COVID the past two years, but now we must find someone new who can step in.
A tough and tall order, indeed, but we hold out that we will find someone.
In the meantime, even if it seems that leadership is waning, we can still manage ourselves in this pandemic world.
That means get vaccinated, wear a mask and above all else right now, avoid people. Not just crowds, but pretty much anyone who is not your family.
It may seem drastic, but that's where we are at in 2022, which is actually the fourth calendar year of COVID-19.
Depressing to think about, but we must soldier on and whip this virus now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.