We know people might not want to hear this, but it appears that COVID-19 is not gone yet.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a summertime increase in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.
The CDC reported there were 8,035 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week for a 12.1 percent increase. That amounts to 2.42 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.
These numbers come after a half a year of steady drops in numbers.
We’ve seen this before since the pandemic began in early 2020. We have huge numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for periods of time and then things level out.
Prior to now, most of the surges were due to new variants of the virus.
We are seeing an increase again as the CDC reported that the amount of hospital admissions went up about 10.3 percent from July 22.
Visits to the emergency room were also up more than 17 percent, and the positive test percentage went up 1.3 percent, the data said.
These figures are proof that the virus is still out there and can cause sickness, hospitalization and even death.
One of the causes of the increase in cases could be the excessive heat much of the country has seen this summer. Much like winter, people are forced to stay indoors in air-conditioned comfort when it is blazing outside.
Like in the winter, germs spread quicker to those in closer contact in confined spaces than they normally would outside.
The increase in COVID cases follows a trend we’ve seen the past three summers were case counts have also gone up.
But thankfully, the increase is not as bad as it was last summer.
And, despite the new uptick, hospitalizations for COVID cases, the CDC says, are still at a historic low since the pandemic began.
But the trend is something we should not dismiss as nothing to worry about.
Some health experts are advising people to bring their masks back out as we head into the end of summer. Masks, as we know, are a great way to prevent the spread of the virus as is social distancing and washing hands.
This might not be a bad idea since we don’t want ourselves and our family and friends getting sick while we still have time to enjoy the final weeks of summer.
We can still get together and enjoy ourselves, but perhaps we should be a little more protective and do not completely let our COVID guards down just yet.
And we certainly do not want our children to get sick right as school is about to start, and that goes for our teachers and staff as well.
We’ve seen the disruption COVID caused for our schools, and we are still trying to climb our way out of that hole.
Fortunately, despite the worrisome numbers of increased cases we’ve seen nationwide, we haven’t seen an increase here in the North Country.
According to CDC data, there have been no hospitalizations in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County area in recent weeks.
It would be nice if we could keep it that way.
Stay safe, North Country.
