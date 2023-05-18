These days, we often hear of rising costs, inflation and wages not keeping up, but come to find out, Plattsburgh is actually a pretty affordable place to live.
According to data from doxoINSIGHTS, a Washington State firm that studies costs of living, out of 245 towns and cities in New York state, Plattsburgh was the 220th most expensive city in the state for household expenses.
That means there are 219 other places to live in the state that cost more.
Not too bad.
The data shows that the average Plattsburgh household pays $1,742 a month for the 10 most common household bills, which is 14.9 percent lower than the national average of $2,046. That amounts to about $20,904 per year.
The state average is $2,495 and we are 30.2 percent lower than that.
Also, the data says that the average household in Plattsburgh spends 39% of their income on household bills.
The data breaks down bill payments into 10 different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more.
Average Monthly Payment in Plattsburgh are listed for:
Mortgage: $1,171
Rent: $888
Auto Loans: $325
Utilities: $356
Health Insurance: $223
Auto Insurance: $113
Cable & Internet: $146
Mobile: $111
Alarm & Security: $89
Life Insurance: $98
Of course bill totals for each household in our region will vary depending on a variety of factors, but these figures are probably pretty close to what many are spending.
These numbers paint a picture of an affordable place to live, and for many of us, the North Country probably is. But there are still many who are struggling to make ends meet.
We hear often from local agencies that serve those who are in need of assistance about how many people there are out there that work full time, but still struggle to meet bills. Area food shelves have seen record usage, and we hear from those who cannot afford local rents on their wages.
People have to pay for food and gas for their vehicles as well, which was not listed on the data. As we know, those two items can take a big chunk our of weekly earnings for most workers, making it harder to pay the rest of their bills.
Like the rest of the country, many area businesses feature ‘Help Wanted’ signs on their windows and are struggling to recruit and maintain staff. Many businesses have had to cut back on days and hours of operation due to lack of staff, which affects revenue streams.
Unemployment remains low in the state going from 4.1 percent in March to 4.0 percent in April. It makes one wonder where all of the needed workers for local businesses will come from?
The data from doxoINSIGHTS shows the North Country to be an affordable place to live, and we agree. It certainly is much more affordable than living in New York City and other larger cities in the state.
And with the fresh air, clean lakes and majestic mountains that don’t cost a dime to look at, it’s a wonderful place to live.
But we should all continue to work to make it even better.
