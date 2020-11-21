By now, eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, we all know how this virus spreads, or at least we should know.
Yet, there are still those who refuse to cooperate and adhere to health officials' regulations and practices to stem this awful pandemic.
There are people who will not wear masks, won't social distance, won't avoid large crowds and will not self-quarantine if they travel to an area considered a hot zone.
Who knows how many people refuse to wash their hands, but hopefully even the staunchest COVID-19 deniers will at least take time for self cleanliness.
Another area of concern we are now hearing more about is the rise in those not willing to cooperate with contact tracing, which has the potential to be the most harmful of all the stubborn behaviors we've seen.
Contact tracing is how officials can keep track of, and find out where this virus is in our communities.
Those with symptoms who get tested and come back positive, trigger a system where all those they've been in contact recently with are designated for quarantine and isolation.
The Health Departments keep track of those quarantined, which hopefully helps limit the spread.
We're told by local officials that for the most part, people in our region are cooperative, but a small percentage are not. Those difficult people can cause a lot of harm.
Some people don't cooperate because they don't want to quarantine and miss work and the paycheck that comes with it, and others don't want to rat out their friends and be the cause of their quarantine.
Others simply do not want to cooperate with government of any kind, for any reason.
Maj. Nick Leon of the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, who works directly with the county's contact tracing team, says the practice is not punitive.
"We don't want to get anybody in trouble. We are trying to save the world and people from getting sick," Leon said recently.
Many of those who have the virus are asymptomatic and do not know it. Contact tracing can identify those who may have been exposed, which can limit the spread.
Without tracing, the number of cases will continue to rise, putting an incredible strain on our hospitals and health care system.
We must do all we can to avoid that worst-case scenario.
The only way to stop this virus is for people to do what is needed: wear masks, social distance, wash hands, avoid large gatherings and cooperate with contact tracers.
We've seen it work before as the numbers in the spring went way down after a period of pause in this state and much of the nation.
Yes, COVID fatigue has set in and we have gotten complacent, but it is time for a second wind and to reboot our efforts in battling this virus.
Extra care on everyone's part is especially important as we head into the holiday season.
As Maj. Leon said, "Everyone needs to put a big Superman symbol on their chest and do their best to keep people healthy."
Stay safe North Country.
