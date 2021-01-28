Now we'll find out who America's true patriots are, who was really listening.
In his inauguration speech, President Joseph Biden was right on target when he emphasized the need for the country to move toward unity in order to heal.
The American story, he said, "depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. On 'We the People' who seek a more perfect Union. This is a great nation, and we are a good people. Over the centuries through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we have come so far. But we still have far to go. We will press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and possibility. Much to repair. Much to restore. Much to heal. Much to build."
He laid out the imposing obstacles: the raging COVID-19 pandemic, battered economy and racial division.
"To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words," he said. "It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity.
"History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury."
He implied that Americans can help mend the lacerations in our national psyche by moderating their social-media posts.
But are people ready to do that? For more than four years, pro- and anti-Trump factions have been obsessively screaming at each other on Facebook and Twitter. Anger and sarcasm have become the main method of communication. It won't be easy to let go of the rage and tone it down.
Already, national anxiety seems to have eased somewhat with the end of Trump's Twitter tirades and with Biden speaking calmly but frankly, whether you agree with his politics or not.
And we all have to acknowledge that progress will be impaired if our country remains fiercely divided.
So pause before you post. Think about what your opinion adds to the debate. It is fine to disagree, as Biden pointed out, but we can do so more respectfully by choosing our words more carefully and, most importantly, by listening. What is the hurt behind the other side's vehemence? Can we try to understand it, address it?
Perhaps the most eloquent words on inauguration day were delivered, with poise and passion, by youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, switching cadence and emphasis to weave a masterful message for these times.
Her poem included these powerful words: "Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true: That even as we grieved, we grew. That even as we hurt, we hoped. That even as we tired, we tried. That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious, not because we will never again know defeat, but because we will never again sow division."
Mending America's torn heart won't be easy, but tempering social media is a small place where each individual can start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.