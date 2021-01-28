Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to near 10. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.