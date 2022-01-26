Despite the New York State Supreme Court's ruling Monday against the mask mandate issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul, we hope people will continue to don masks in public places.
The ruling said that the executive order issued by Hochul to wear masks is unconstitutional, and such rules need to be implemented through legislation.
The ruling, of course, is under appeal, and a stay was issued, so for the most part, the mandate is still valid until a definitive legal answer can be determined.
In the meantime, we believe continued mask wearing is appropriate, especially for kids and staff in schools as we continue to battle this COVID-19 pandemic.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is arguing that mask mandates are driven by politics and not science, and should be eliminated.
It's hard to figure such an approach when science clearly shows that mask wearing is a safe and effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Studies show that masks, especially good ones like KN-95 or N-95, can greatly reduce the spread of virus droplets that spew from our mouths and noses, which is the primary way the virus is spread.
The University of Michigan released a study showing schools with mask mandates had 62% fewer cases than unmasked schools and based on repeated studies throughout the pandemic.
Masks are somewhere between 80% to 97% effective in stopping the spread of the virus depending on the kind of mask you’re wearing, the study said.
Anyone who has ever spent time in a public school knows what it can be like. Youngsters and staff are in close proximity for much of the day and there is a lot of talking, and even yelling, that can produce great amounts of air droplets that can be contagious.
Masking for students may be annoying for some, but it is hardly an over-burdensome request to make in order to keep our children and their families safe.
Although children are less likely to get seriously sick from COVID, it can happen. No one wants to be the parent of a kid that does get very sick, or worse, so why take a chance?
And let's not forget, kids leave school and go home to mom and dad, siblings and sometimes grandparents. The danger of them spreading it to another family member whose health may be compromised is real, and should be guarded against.
As for public places, continuing to wear masks to stores, bars, restaurants, churches or other gathering spots should also continue.
Reports are that the worst of the omicron spread of the virus are past us and we should see some relief soon. But until then, numbers of cases are still high, especially here in the North Country, and letting our guards down too soon can be disastrous.
We've already seen 165 people in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties have died from this virus, and we don't want to see anymore.
If the court ruling is upheld and the state legislature then has to be the body that implements any further mask mandates, we hope they will give it due consideration for the safety and well-being of us all.
