The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of updated COVID-19 vaccines to target the latest variants of the virus and to protect people against serious illness.
We encourage everyone in our region to strongly consider getting the updated vaccines in order to keep yourselves and others safe.
At least have a conversation with your healthcare provider about the shot.
We know from the previous three years that vaccines do work and they are safe.
The vast majority of those who died from COVID after vaccines became available in December of 2020 were not vaccinated. And the vast majority of those hospitalized with serious COVID symptoms also were not vaccinated.
Vaccinations do not prevent you from getting COVID, but they do help tremendously in keeping the symptoms to lower more manageable levels.
The FDA’s approval Monday relates to updated mRNA vaccines for 2023-2024 manufactured by ModernaTX Inc. and Pfizer Inc., a news release said. Consistent with the totality of the evidence and input from the FDA’s expert advisors, these vaccines have been updated to include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant XBB.1.5.
Here are some tidbits from the FDA about the vaccines.
- Individuals 5 years of age and older regardless of previous vaccination are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
- Individuals 6 months through 4 years of age who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (timing and number of doses to administer depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received).
- Unvaccinated individuals 6 months through 4 years of age are eligible to receive three doses of the updated authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or two doses of the updated authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
- The FDA is confident in the safety and effectiveness of these updated vaccines and the agency’s benefit-risk assessment demonstrates that the benefits of these vaccines for individuals 6 months of age and older outweigh their risks.
- Individuals who receive an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may experience similar side effects as those reported by individuals who previously received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as described in the respective prescribing information or fact sheets.
- The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 from the currently circulating variants. Barring the emergence of a markedly more virulent variant, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet today to discuss clinical recommendations on who should receive an updated vaccine, as well as further considerations for specific populations such as immunocompromised and older individuals.
“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”
More information about the vaccines will be coming out this week and we encourage everyone to educate themselves as much as possible.
With colder weather approaching, we will soon see more conditions for spreading COVID and other viruses. It would be wise to take measures to protect yourself and others through vaccines.
