This past weekend, most area high school seniors walked across a stage or some sort of platform and received their high school diplomas.
Congratulations to all, and all the best in your future endeavors.
If you graduates can show the amount of resiliency you have in your four years of high school, the future certainly will be bright with many accomplishments to be had.
Normally, graduating seniors are lauded for their efforts in the classroom, on the athletic field, in the music room, the science laboratory, the library or in many other pursuits.
They are praised for their achievements and sent off into the real world with vast promise and hopes and dreams.
This year’s graduates, however, deserve more than the usual praise and celebration.
These seniors finished high school having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than half of their four years at this level.
The pandemic sprang upon us in March of 2020 when these seniors would have been sophomores. It’s still going on.
The beginning of the pandemic saw schools shut down completely and all learning went remote. This was unheard of and a brand new, and largely untested, way to teach and learn.
It’s a good thing we live in the 21st Century where technology made it possible to continue education even though schools were closed. If this had been 1990 and the pandemic struck, it is likely there just would not have been any school.
Teachers did their best to offer remote learning and parents, for the most part, helped out where they could. But it was not the same.
All sports and extracurricular activities were canceled and students lost just about all of the opportunities to socialize and experience the wonders of high school.
The pandemic stretched into their junior year in the fall of 2020 and schools did their best to follow guidelines issued by local health departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control. Classes were able to return to in-person learning as students and staff wore masks all day except for some brief outdoor recess periods.
Some sports were able to return, but the athletes had to wear masks and there were no playoffs. Football, a big part of high school life in the fall, was canceled altogether.
As the pandemic surged and retreated, classes were managed as best they could be, but the normalcy of school was often interrupted for students and staff as the year wore on.
It was no fun.
In the middle of their junior year, these now graduates saw COVID-19 vaccines become available. First, the shots were for frontline healthcare workers and the elderly. Students were eventually able to get shots, which started to change the COVID landscape in schools.
Things slowly began to return to normal and finally in the middle of this year, students and staff were able to lose their masks.
Graduating high school under normal circumstances is hard enough, and for these recent grads it was even tougher. But most of them did it, and did it without out too many complaints and in many cases with impressive desire and determination.
These seniors learned how to play the hand they were dealt and made the most of it. These lessons in overcoming the obstacles COVID presented during their high school education will serve them well in their adult life.
The help of family and friends also played a key role in getting these kids to the graduation stage.
We honor our recent grads with a special edition that will be in Wednesday’s Press-Republican highlighting many of the wonderful achievements of our local seniors.
So congratulations, Class of 2022, and remember: you are stronger than you realize and can accomplish great things with effort, determination, a little help and a whole lot of love.
