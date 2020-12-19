The New York State Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have taken steps to tell their constituents that the Confederate flag is no longer welcome in our state.
Those steps may not wind up being decisive, but they are steps in the right direction.
Cuomo signed into law this week a bill that bans the sale or display of that flag on state-owned public property or at state public events.
The reason for the law is to emphasize in no uncertain terms the state's belief that that flag is a racist reminder that the Confederate States of America was fighting in the Civil War to preserve the enslavement of African Americans, one of the most shameful institutions in this nation's history.
The law also applies to the Nazi swastika and every other symbol of hate.
Cuomo acknowledges that the law, as written, may not stand the test of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, saying the law will probably need some doctoring somewhere along the line to align it with the Law of the Land.
But the aim of the law, as envisioned and as written, is to erase any notion anyone might have that New York believes or will tolerate the idea that slavery or any other degrading institution is acceptable.
The law does make exceptions for museums, books and educational purposes in general. After all, slavery, Naziism and other despicable factors in human history can be used to teach valuable lessons of decency and inclusion.
The First Amendment correctly allows for freedom of expression as far as possible. The most famous exception was Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes's opinion in 1919 that it is not legal to falsely shout “Fire!” in a crowded theater.
But, in 2008, the Supreme Court ruled 8–1 that a notorious hate group, the Westboro Baptist Church, could stand on public property and shout obscenities near the funerals of military service members. The Westboro Baptist Church also demonstrated in Plattsburgh against the city's election of Mayor Daniel Stewart because he was openly gay.
We support the intention of the law banning the sale and display of the Confederate flag on state land and at state events, and not just on principle, though that clearly and undeniably justifies the legislation.
Why should a symbol of human degradation, such as slavery, be honored by anyone? If it is personally offensive or hurtful to many others, why would anyone insist on flaunting it?
And, remember, many of our North Country ancestors fought and were killed in the Civil War for the anti-slavery precept. It has personal meaning to our own people and our own history.
Admittedly, this law will probably have to undergo some purification. But clear-thinking people should certainly favor its motivations over those of people who would hurl bombs of rage and insult at others.
