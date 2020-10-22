Stores open. Stores close. Stores open.
Such is the nature of an economy that always seems to find a way to plug on – even under unattractive circumstances.
Gander Mountain, reborn as Gander Outdoors, closed at Champlain Centre in the Town of Plattsburgh last year, leaving a gaping hole in the mall.
But here comes Ollie's Bargain Outlet to fill that hole. Five Below, a discount store that appeals to younger people, is also coming to Champlain Centre. Maybe they can help reinvigorate shopping at that commercial center.
Let's face it: the COVID-19 pandemic has our entire economy teetering. A number of stores throughout the mall, Plattsburgh, the North Country and the nation have succumbed to conditions that could hardly be worse for commercial establishments.
That's why seeing new stores – and big ones, at that – open during the crisis is so encouraging.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who probably knows more about economic trends than anybody around here, has long comforted lamenters of store closures by reminding them that openings and closings are part of any economy in good times and bad.
He is so right. Many observers thought Plattsburgh's downtown was doomed as businesses began to flock to the malls in the 1970s and '80s. Could the area possibly endure the loss of longtime locally owned downtown anchor Merkel's Department Store and many of its neighbors?
But downtown is alive today thanks to some prudent reinventions. Offices and restaurants turned out to be just as magnetic to spenders as shoe stores and clothiers.
Could Clinton County and, particularly, Plattsburgh survive the closure of Plattsburgh Air Force Base in 1995? Many people didn't think so. But, today, the argument could be made that the region is actually better off for the transfer from military to civilian enterprises.
Many stores have come and gone in the mall's history, and the evolution continues. Many businesses, including restaurants, have tried their hand at making a living within Champlain Centre's confines. For some, it's been marvelous outcomes; for others, not so much.
But the process continues, even in the midst of a crippling pandemic.
And, incidentally, this points up the wisdom of shopping locally, rather than online. When Ollie's opens, it will employ 50 to 60 local people who need jobs and income. It will pay rent to Champlain Centre, which, in turn, pays property tax and sales tax, as well as salaries, that keep the North Country blood flowing.
Buying online does little to nothing to keep our vitality aloft.
It is actually astonishing to consider that the mall has been able to attract a new, significant tenant during this current health crisis.
Plattsburgh and Clinton County have always enjoyed the good fortune – in every sense – of sitting directly beneath Canada, Quebec and Montreal. But, these days, the border is closed to most prospective travelers, so that advantage is temporarily out of service.
Congratulations to Champlain Centre, and let's all remember that, what's good for the mall and other commercial enterprises is good for all of us.
