Is the free world looking admiringly at one of the true heroes of the 21st Century, as we’re beginning to suspect? Volodymyr Zelenskyy first seduced us, then surprised us and now continues to astonish us.
He emigrated from Ukraine’s stages to the world’s hearts a month, or so, ago, and we’re not ready to give him back – not by a longshot.
When the heartless villain Vladimir Putin, unknown to trusting members of the conventional majority of humankind, schemed to run roughshod over its drastically outmanned and outgunned neighbor, Ukraine, he very likely never dreamed he’d be taking on such a compelling opponent.
Neither did we, of course. All any of us knew of Zelenskyy, to our amusement, was that he’d been an actor and comedian.
But that comedian has proven once again the wisdom of placing a nation’s destiny in the hands of its citizens to select the pilot for the right course of action on their behalf.
Zelenskyy had graduated with a law degree from Kyiv National Economic University. But it was not law that gripped his soul, but comedy. He pursued a career chasing laughs and acting jobs, helping produce films, cartoons and television shows.
In contrast to the career politicians who typically dominate national elections in democracies, Zelensky was the character and personality who appealed to the masses. He beat the incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, with more than 73 percent of the vote to become his country’s first Jewish president.
He might jog the memory of Americans who elected iconic movie actor Ronald Reagan president in 1980. Reagan taught us you don’t have to come from a political stage to answer the needs of a nation.
Zelenskyy had run on a platform of assailing government corruption. One of his first important bills passed eliminated legal immunity for members of parliament. Wrong was wrong and right was right, no matter how high up the perpetrator was.
But that was just the beginning.
As Putin concocted and enacted his evil against Ukraine, Zelenskyy and his countrymen and countrywomen shocked the world with their ferocity in standing up against overwhelming odds to hold their ground.
Zelensky seized the hearts of Canadians and Americans Tuesday and Wednesday by graciously and gracefully appealing to them for aid in saving his country and their world as Russians defied all standards of human behavior.
Onlookers were captivated by his class and dignity, to say nothing of the just case he made. To deny him would indeed be to ignore the pitiable and reward the pitiful.
History – and the world – eagerly awaits the outcome of this outrageous transgression against a decidedly undeserving but unrelenting victim.
One thing we have already learned, though: History’s heroes can emerge from the unlikeliest of places, especially when they are chosen democratically by the people whose very lives may be at stake.
