An ominous shadow looms over colleges nationwide, cast by the COVID19 pandemic.
Can America really send its students back to school to sit in crowded classrooms – and then in bars, dormitories and fraternity/sorority houses according to the students' own consciences?
Apparently, the students and administrators aren't the only ones mulling over the prospects.
While three-quarters of colleges and universities across the country have decided to reopen for classes this fall, thousands of instructors and professors have said they won't be there to teach until their health is assured, according to an article in the New York Times.
In the North Country, where the virus has been and continues to be as under control as just about anywhere, this may not occur to people as much of an issue. But who can blame wary teachers?
They are being asked to walk into classrooms facing perhaps dozens of students whose judgment on how they spent their free time the night before is, as always, questionable.
As we've seen in the North Country, even the smartest and wisest of us have not made perfect decisions in every instance. Can we expect more of students 18 to 21 years of age who are finally handed their long-awaited freedom?
Many of us have wondered, from time to time, whether an in-person college education is actually better than an online one.
It seems as if it should be. After all, there you are in a classroom seeing and hearing an expert on the subject discussed, being able to ask questions and hear answers given to questions asked by others.
There has to be a significant benefit to being in that classroom and being part of the goings-on right there.
Some online colleges are offering electronic devices, yours to keep upon graduation. And some promise a bachelor's degree in three years, instead of the four at conventional schools.
Is that degree worth the same amount upon graduation as one that costs more time, money and commitment?
But what if going to school means real danger to your health? Even your life? Would staying home and learning online, clearly safer, then become more attractive than going to classes?
According to the New York Times, the University of Southern California has reversed an earlier decision to reopen this fall for in-person classes. That's because of California's recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Many other schools are re-evaluating optimism on openings. SUNY Plattsburgh has not yet decided, considering various strategies. North Country Community College has announced it will open. We assume, though, that any decisions as of now are still subject to changes dependent on new developments.
But, until “normalcy” returns, could preferred education trend more toward online, despite the obvious disadvantages?
It's going to take some very serious and well considered changes in college practices to make them appealing to everyone – professors, administrators and other employees, as well as students.
