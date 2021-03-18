The landscape for delivering COVID-19 vaccines seems to be getting cloudier and cloudier as more and more people get shots.
Hopefully, our governments can clear things up fast.
The COVID-19 vaccine appeared in December and not a moment too soon for this deadly pandemic.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved for emergency use in this country, and work began on vaccinating frontline health care workers.
The elderly, teachers and other essential workers were next in line, and shots kept flowing.
Vaccine points of distribution (PODs) were established across the country as states, county health departments, hospitals and drug store chains began administering shots.
We here in the North Country have been fortunate to host a state-sponsored vaccine site near the flight line of Plattsburgh International Airport, where thousands of people have gotten jabs of the Pfizer vaccine since Jan. 18.
Health care workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard and State Police run a spectacularly smooth operation, getting people in and out in well less than an hour in most cases.
There have been issues with supply as many venues early on called out for more product.
The process between the federal and state governments was muddied by a poor or non-existent vaccine plan from the outgoing administration of Donald Trump.
Efforts had to be made to get the vaccine program going in the right direction, and it seems to have worked.
President Joe Biden said recently that efforts to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office are ahead of schedule. That mark is expected to be reached about 40 days ahead of schedule.
This is good news, but we've seen some confusion in recent weeks.
As more and more shots have been disbursed — and as a third vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson candidate, has entered the picture in the U.S. — the categories for who can get them have been changing rapidly.
Those with comorbidities have been eligible for about a month now, and the age requirement has been lowered to those 60 or older.
Most recently, guidelines were issued to allow shots for public-facing government and public employees, public-facing not-for-profit workers and essential in-person building service workers.
But who exactly that refers to seems to vary from person to person and agency to agency.
Are snowplow operators eligible? They are certainly essential in bad weather, but they sit alone in their truck cab away from people.
Are journalists eligible? We definitely deal with the public, and we certainly provide an essential service.
Depends on who you ask.
The state would do well to prepare a list of exactly who is eligible and eliminate the guessing game by agencies that provide shots as well as the general public.
It would likely be a lot of work, but that's what we pay government for.
Hopefully, in a few weeks, those who administer shots will be searching for people to give them to as the list of those eligible continues to grow.
We implore all those who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible in order to stem this pandemic.
A year ago when we were uncertain as to what this pandemic would bring, we longed for vaccines.
Now that they are here, let's use them wisely.
