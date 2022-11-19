With the season’s first significant snowfall this past week, it is highly likely that we will soon see the annual debate over what the City of Plattsburgh should do about clearing its sidewalks.
The issue usually comes up every winter after a heavy snowfall and sidewalks are not cleared, making pedestrian traffic difficult, and even dangerous.
The city has debated this matter again and again for decades, but the perfect solution remains elusive.
The situation was addressed in 2016 when, after a committee studied the issue, the city opted to fine property owners who did not clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of a major storm.
While most property owners did the responsible thing and took care of their walks, there are always those who either don’t care, forgot or for some other reason left their sidewalks covered with snow.
There are also those who are elderly or infirm who just simply can’t get the job done.
The city once tried a plan that called for volunteers to step up and shovel sidewalks in front older people’s homes, but it never caught on.
To add to the problem, there are also out-of-town absentee landlords who are not here to shovel or have difficulty getting help to do the job for them.
The city has long been asked to consider providing the sidewalk clearing service, but with 7.5 miles of city sidewalks and 69 miles of other sidewalks, such an undertaking would be time consuming and costly.
An estimate in 2016 from the city’s Public Works Department showed that it would cost about $700,000 per year to provide the service of clearing sidewalks after snowstorms.
That’s a high price for a city that seems to constantly be wary of rising property taxes and, as such, no council has ever seriously pursued the idea.
Certainly there are those in the city who will want to continue this debate. Some point out that it is not feasible to have City Police or the Building Inspector’s Office spending time roaming the city looking for sidewalk offenders.
Others argue that it only snows enough to the point that it really hinders sidewalk traffic just a few times a year, and it is not worth a large expenditure to address the matter for so infrequent an event.
Yet, there are those who do not drive and depend on using the sidewalks to get around the city on a daily basis. They want clear sidewalks.
There are also those with disabilities who need to use the sidewalks in wheelchairs or with walkers or canes. A slick sidewalk can be an extreme danger for them.
It has been about six years years since the last long look at plowing sidewalks, and perhaps it is time to take another peek. If there is a way to get the job done without breaking the bank, then the city should consider it.
Otherwise, we need to be considerate and do the best we can to shovel our own paths the few times a year we are inconvenienced by major snowfalls.
