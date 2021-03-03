We applaud the City of Plattsburgh for rescinding its ill-advised decision to remove the payment drop box in Trinity Park.
The city had notified residents that the Finance Department box would be removed starting Jan. 1, 2021, and that the public would also no longer be able to make payments in person at the office in City Hall.
It was part of a plan to force customers to sign up for autopay, therefore sparing employees from the time they spend during their work day taking care of small transactions and better ensuring that payments are made.
But more amiable ways to achieve those goals are available. The Finance drop box, after all, is a small "service" that offers outsized convenience.
The box sits at the edge of Trinity Park, next to the U.S. Postal Service mailboxes. People can drive up and deliver utility payments without even getting out of the car. And they save the 55 cents that mailing it would require.
The box is right across the street from a City Hall door, so it's easy enough for city employees to pick up the payments.
In discussing the reversal, City Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) noted the popularity of online payments but added that it's "important to realize that there are some people that don't have a credit card, and some that are just not comfortable with paying that way."
She noted that some people pay with cash or money orders and that the box "gives a great sense of reassurance that your payment is not going to get lost in the mail."
Slower mail delivery has been a growing issue nationally, and mailed payments for the City of Plattsburgh go to Hicksville, NY, for processing, which could potentially result in late payments.
The drop box has too many attributes to be eliminated: It's free, fast, secure and convenient for customers and can be used after business hours. On the city's end, it is within easy reach of employees and keeps people from heading to the Finance Office. It must stay.
Accepting payments at the Finance Office in City Hall is another matter. Why doesn't the city take a tip from the way banks are handling their lobbies during the pandemic? Have the inside office available by appointment only. That way, customers with questions or special circumstances can arrange to speak with employees in person but most can mail, pay online or use the drop box.
The city should still encourage more people to sign up for online payments.
That option needs to be better publicized. In the monthly bill mailings, the city could include a single sheet, with graphics, showing the step-by-step procedure to sign up. Include a phone number for people who need help.
The Press-Republican has had good response to a similar ad that tells customers how to activate their digital access.
The city could also consider offering an incentive to sign up for online payments, say a one-time $10 credit or a small discount. That method is used by other agencies and businesses to get customers to use autopay.
Giving people payment options and easy-to-understand instructions is good customer service and can pay off for both the public and the city.
