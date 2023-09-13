You may or may not like the City of Plattsburgh Common Council’s recent decision to reject a proposal to build a waterfront hotel at the city’s Harborside, but that’s how government works.
We elect people to run our municipalities, our governments, and we rely on them to make the best decisions possible with all of our interests in mind. If you don’t like the decisions they make, you have a choice: You can vote them out.
In the meantime, if we want a fully informed representative government, citizens must be heard.
Our elected officials need to know where their constituents stand on issues, and the only way they can do that is to hear from folks.
It is a two-way street, and elected officials need to reach out and seek the thoughts of those who elected them to do the job.
The hotel proposal is interesting for sure. An outside developer who has successfully built a beautiful hotel in Saranac Lake in recent years, wants to build a hotel in a prime spot in the city.
The hotel would include 125 units, about 4,000 square feet of meeting space and a restaurant. Many would say it is the perfect fit for the city overlooking Lake Champlain.
A similar project was planned about 20 years ago, but it stalled when complications with the developer arose.
At that time, the public was gung ho in favor of the plan as was the Common Council. Then Mayor Daniel Stewart trumpeted the merits of the project every chance he could, and got vital state funding to help develop the area of the hotel, namely the parking lot, which still sits there ready to go.
This plan is very similar and would also seem a good fit, but three city councilors are not so sure. Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Julie Baughn (D-Ward 1) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against approving the development plan at a recent meeting.
Their concerns were soil conditions and further infrastructure improvements that the city would have to make to accommodate the project. The deal included a sale of the property to the developer for $1.2 million, but that sum could be reduced by about $300,000 if soil remediation is needed, which raised concerns.
The site is generating zero income for the city now, so some would think that even a $900,000 windfall would be a benefit, plus all of the other tax and economic impact a hotel would bring, but that is for individuals to decide.
Another concern was whether proper procedure was being followed. Moore pointed out, and it turns out he was correct, that such a sale of city property needs a super majority vote or five yes votes instead of just a regular majority.
Therefore the 4 to 3 vote to approve the measure with Mayor Chris Rosenquest breaking the tie was null.
If this issue is to come before the council again, we would urge a full cleansing of the air by the city and the public. When the city was deciding to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center last year, it took great measures to hear from the public.
The same happened when the Margaret Street reconstruction project was being mulled.
Sure there are many residents who did not like the decisions made regarding the Crete and Margaret Street, but the process was inclusive and transparent, which is what people need in a representative government.
And as we said, if you don’t like the decisions, show up on Election Day.
A town hall type meeting with vast public input and perhaps even a poll of some kind to gauge the temperature of the public about the hotel project might prove to be quite illuminating.
