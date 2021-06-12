The City of Plattsburgh's idea to purchase Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Naked Turtle restaurant could be a major success in terms of a revenue stream, and protecting a vital patch of waterfront property.
It could also turn into a major misstep.
The key to this proposal is how well the city does its homework in vetting the sale agreement and the future prospects of the two waterfront businesses.
Let's hope it is as thorough a vetting job as we've seen in these parts.
On the table is a deal that would have the city purchase the Boat Basin, Naked Turtle and nearly 12 acres of waterfront property at the city's Harborside at the end of Dock Street, for $7.25 million.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says the deal would net the city about $250,000 a year in revenue after all expenses are taken out.
Those expenses would include about $450,000 a year to pay off a 20-year bond at 2.5% interest, and about $49,000 per year the city would lose in property-tax revenue once the property is off the tax rolls.
The city would lease both the marina and restaurant to be run by a third party. The marina would work in conjunction with the city's marina, which is right next door.
The property itself is assessed at $1.7 million, but with the business assets, it is said to be worth about $8 million.
On the surface it sounds as if the city is looking at a great deal. But, as they say, the devil is always in the details.
The city needs to closely examine the books of the marina and restaurant over a lengthy period to determine just how profitable the venture can be.
Remember, the city must clear at least $700,000 per year in order to make the yearly bond payment and realize the $250,000 in revenue that the mayor is referring to.
That seems like a lot of boats moored or docked at the marina, and a lot of meals and drinks served at the Turtle, which operates on a short summer season.
One problem could evaporate $250,000 quite quickly in any given season.
Another aspect of the deal that the mayor points to as a benefit to the city is control over the property. Left in private hands, anyone can come in, buy the property and develop something that may not jive with the community's best needs.
As the mayor said, "is the city going to be in control of it, or is it going to be another McDonald's on the waterfront?"
It would seem that the city could control what gets developed on the property through it's zoning code, but spot zoning can be legally tricky so buying the property might be the best way to maintain control.
But before anything final happens, the city must make extra sure that all details are examined and discussed thoroughly, not only with and by the Common Council, but with the public.
With a recent track record of questionable management practices with such venues as the Crete Memorial Civic Center and the Recreation Center gym on the Oval, the city cannot afford to get another venture wrong.
